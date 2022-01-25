The Metropolitan Police chief confirmed the force was investigating allegations of coronavirus rule breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

It means the report will now be delayed until after the police have finished their criminal investigation.

She told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “We have a long-established and effective working relationship with the Cabinet Office, who have an investigative capability.

Dame Cressida Dick has confirmed the Met Police are investigating the Downing Street parties

“As you well know they have been carrying out an investigation over the last few weeks.

“What I can tell you this morning is that as a result of the information provided by the Cabinet Office inquiry team and, secondly, my officers’ own assessment, I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

Dame Cressida Dick also defended her force’s approach to the allegations surrounding alleged breaches of coronavirus laws in No 10 and Whitehall.

She said: “We police without fear or favour. We police impartially and we police in an operationally independent manner.

“I myself have… investigated more politically charged investigations, and investigations involving members of the Government, members of the civil service and other elected officials – many more than any other senior police officer, I would suggest.

“And I have always done that and I will always do that impartially.”

She said she understood the “deep public concern” about the allegations in the media about the parties.

“The vast majority of people have acted responsibly during the pandemic, many, many people – including many Londoners and my colleagues – have made huge sacrifices and they have suffered considerable loss during the pandemic.”

Asked whether any officers had expressed concern about the parties, Dame Cressida said that the police officers on site at Downing Street concentrate on “protective security”.

She said: “There are a number of officers posted in the surrounds of Downing Street and indeed what we call generally the government security zone.

“They have a very clear role and that is protective security. You’ll be aware that the ones you see are all armed, and they have a job to do.

“In relation to anything they may have seen or heard, or done or not done. Again, I’m afraid I’m not prepared to comment.

“But I can assure you that we are carrying out our investigations and if that is a relevant matter, we will find out about that.”

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: "The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is in ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service."

The SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP claimed the investigation showed Mr Johnson’s position was “completely untenable”.

He said: “The Prime Minister has admitted he broke the rules, he has lied to parliament, and he is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.

"Tory MPs must finally do the decent thing and remove him from office. If they fail to act, they will destroy any last remnants of public trust in this arrogant and out of touch Tory government.

"People in Scotland are looking on in horror at the sleaze and corruption that has engulfed Westminster.”

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said her party “welcomed” the investigation.

She said: "We welcome this investigation by the Metropolitan police.

"With Boris Johnson' s Downing Street now under police investigation, how on earth can he think he can stay on as Prime Minister?

"Millions of people are struggling to pay the bills, but Boris Johnson and his government are too wrapped up in scandal to do anything about it.