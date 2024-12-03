Why Downing Street and UK government MPs feel the need to speak on Gregg Wallace scandal

Downing Street condemned comments made by the Masterchef judge

Sir Keir Starmer weighed in on a seemingly non-political story this week, criticising comments made by MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

The TV personality has been accused by 13 people over a 17-year period of making inappropriate sexual remarks and jokes. Following the allegations, Mr Wallace posted a video suggesting the claims came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

Gregg Allan Wallace was born on 17 October 1964 in Peckham, South London. He is best known for his role as a presenter and judge on MasterChef. He no longer lives in the capital, instead he has a five-bedroom farmhouse in Kent. | Getty Images

Responding, No 10 said Wallace’s comments defending his actions were “inappropriate and misogynistic”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Culture Secretary spoke with the BBC leadership at the end of last week on this matter and wider workplace culture issues to seek assurances that there are robust processes in place to deal with complaints.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

“Clearly the comments we have seen from the individual over the weekend were completely inappropriate and misogynistic.

“More broadly the BBC is conducting an independent review into workplace culture, which must deliver clear and timely recommendations. It’s essential that staff and the wider public have confidence that the BBC takes these issues seriously.”

While the allegations, which are denied, make for uncomfortable reading, you could be forgiven for wondering why the Prime Minister is commenting on them in the first place. Conservative commentators were quick to make this point on social media, pointing out there were lots of issues in the world. Why was the Labour leader commenting on this one?

The simple answer is because Downing Street was asked. It’s in the news. These comments did not come directly from the Prime Minister, but his spokesman during a lobby briefing.

These are sessions twice a day, in which lobby journalists, those with Westminster passes, can ask literally anything of the Prime Minister’s spokesman, or deputy. These can be serious, on issues of funding, international diplomacy or scandal. But they can also be surreal, with questions about the menu at a summit, whether the Prime Minister has seen the Traitors, or what they think of Marcus Rashford.

This is only part of it, however. The spokesman also, as tends to be the case with more complicated questions, may just say they have nothing on that, or decline to comment. Downing Street did suggest they had a line on Wallace, a pre-agreed statement in case the question came. But it’s worth noting the comment focused on Wallace’s now-deleted video, in which the comments are universally recognised as bad.

Condemning misogyny is an easy hit for the spokesman, and they did so without commenting on the specifics of the allegations, instead stressing the importance that people are confident in the BBC.

These comments take the moral high ground, but also distance the government from how the BBC operates. It’s a savvy move, given the Prime Minister has ruled out changes to how the BBC is funded until at least 2027. It calls for an improved BBC, doesn’t engage with the specifics and makes clear it is the broadcaster’s mess to deal with, not that of the government.

This is reiterated further by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy holding talks with BBC bosses in the wake of the row.