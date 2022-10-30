The alleged attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white Seat sports utility vehicle.

The man threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, according to a photographer for Reuters.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area with Kent Fire and Rescue Service called to the incident in Dover at about just before 11:30am to put out a fire.

Emergency services near the migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent, following an incident. Picture date: Sunday October 30, 2022.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also confirmed they attended the scene.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "We are aware of an incident at Western Jet Foil, Dover and police are in attendance.

"It would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

A Kent Police spokesman said the force had been called at 11:22 to The Viaduct in Dover.

"Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises. One minor injury has been reported.

"The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Nathalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she was "deeply shocked" saying in a post on social media: “I am deeply shocked by the incident in Dover today. I have spoken to the immigration minister about the situation. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

