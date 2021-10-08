Douglas Ross writes to Nicola Sturgeon to firm up date for drugs death visit

First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross, pictured here at the Channel 4 News election debate in Glasgow in April.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon agreed to the invitation to join Mr Ross at the Bluevale Community Club in Glasgow’s Haghill area, the second most deprived area in the country.

Mr Ross said he had now spoken to the manager at Bluevale and had proposed a time and date to Ms Sturgeon for the visit.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At First Ministers Questions yesterday, Mr Ross urged Ms Sturgeon to “listen to the experts and grieving families” by backing his plans for drug treatment legislation. He said that people living in parts of Scotland like Haghill were 18 times more likely to die from drugs than people in the richest.

A consultation by his party proposes the right of access to rehabilitation and other services for this seeking help with drug and alcohol addiction. Ms Sturgeon said she could not “engage with a bill which doesn’t yet exist”, but suggested she would be likely to give “fair wind” to the legislation once it is laid in Parliament.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “After further discussions with the manager of Bluevale Community Club this morning, we have written to the First Minister with a proposed date and time for the visit.

“We are working with the First Minister’s office and hope to be able to confirm the details soon.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.