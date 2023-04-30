Douglas Ross says government will 'look at' opening route to UK for Sudanese refugees

The UK Government will “look at” the possibility of opening up a safe and legal route for Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict in their home country to the UK, the Scottish Conservative leader has said.

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross delivers a keynote speech on the first day of the Scottish Conservative party conference at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow

Douglas Ross’ comments come following a row over the immigration minister, Robert Jenrick, wrongly claimed there was a route to the UK for such refugees through the United Nations.

He was also challenged on the home secretary’s claims that those arriving on the coast of Britain in small boats had “values which are at odds with our country” and “heightened levels of criminality”.

There is no evidence of higher levels of crime among refugees or asylum seekers arriving in small boats after crossing the English Channel.

Speaking to the BBC’s The Sunday Show, Mr Ross failed to comment meaningfully on the comments from Suella Braverman, instead pointing at what he said was evidence of criminality from those trafficking people across the Channel, rather than the refugees themselves.

Asked whether he “winces” when he hears such claims from the home secretary, the Moray MP said: “I’m just focused on what the government is doing and that’s trying to help and support people who have come to the UK through safe and legal routes.”

Mr Ross was also pushed on why there is no system for allowing Sudanese refugees to come to the UK to escape the violence in their country.

The Scottish Tory leader pointed at existing schemes for Ukraine, but failed to answer whether such a scheme should be open for Sudanese people.

He said: “I’m sure that will be looked at, but the first thing that we had to do was to ensure there was an evacuation process there for those who needed it.

"I think it is really important to clarify, yes on those 1,900 the vast majority are British passport holders but the government also...opened up the scheme to wider people who are involved in the health service and they were allowed on the plane."

He added: "The UK stepped up [with Ukraine] and welcomed, as did people across Scotland and the UK, refugees from Ukraine to get them out of that warzone.

"This will always be looked at by the UK Government to see what help and support can be provided.”

Alison Thewliss, the SNP’s home affairs spokesperson in Westminster, said the lack of clarity on a safe and legal route for Sudanese refugees “sums up the cruel nature of this Tory government”.

She added: “No matter whether children are fleeing from Sudan or Afghanistan, the UK should be providing sanctuary for young people, not holding them in hotels or flying off to Rwanda to be put in even more danger.

“The Sudan crisis is happening in the midst of the Tories railroading through the abhorrent anti-refugee bill which will see decades of protections for those seeking asylum rolled back. It could mean children being left alone in hotels - which is already causing many to go missing and the problem will only get worse.

“At a time when thousands are turning to the UK for help and protection, the Home Secretary would rather close the door and put them in more danger.”

