Douglas Ross position on Boris Johnson 'hasn't changed' as Scottish Conservatives react to resignations fallout

Yet, it is unclear whether Douglas Ross would support changing the rules to allow for another vote of no confidence for the Prime Minister.

Last month, Ross spoke against changing the 1922 committee rules, stating he is a “stickler to the rules”.

It appears quiet on the Scottish Tory front as we awake from the political storm of the night before after leading UK Government cabinet figures chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit.

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross's position on Boris Johnson 'has not changed' after he voted against the Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence last month. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, a Scottish Conservative spokesperson said Douglas Ross made his “position clear” on the Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence last month where he voted against the Prime Minister.

The spokesperson confirmed the Scottish Conservative leader’s opinion “hasn’t changed”, however, he was unable to confirm whether Ross would back a change in rules to allow another confidence vote.

Ross, who is an MP as well as leader of the Scottish Tories, previously called for Johnson to quit over PartyGate before performing a U-turn on the issue and then casting a no-confidence vote.

This morning, there have been more resignations, with junior minister Will Quince and ministerial aide Laura Trott both quitting.

The resignations come after the prime minister's handling of the row over Chris Pincher's appointment and what he knew about allegations against him has been criticised by opposition parties.

During a vote of no confidence last month, four out of six Scottish Conservative MPs voted to remove Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Joining Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross in calling for Johnson to go were John Lamont, Andrew Bowie and David Mundell.

Only Scottish Secretary of State Alister Jack and MP David Duguid stood by the PM with Jack issuing a statement yesterday showing his continued support for Johnson.

The Scottish Secretary said: “I fully support the Prime Minister. I am sorry to see good colleagues resign, but we have a big job of work to do, and that’s what we’re getting on with.”

Some UK Government ministers are joining Jack in backing the Prime Minister, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

BBC’s Good Morning Scotland reported on Wednesday that Douglas Ross, Alistair Jack or any Scottish Conservative MPs were unable to speak to them.

This morning, Stephen Kerr, chief whip for the Scottish Tories in Holyrood said: “Yesterday was a busy and chaotic day. However, in the 300+ year history of the United Kingdom, it's just one more chapter.

"The UK is bigger than any person, Government, party, or policy- and people seeking to break it up off the back of any of those aren't being honest with you.

"The PM won a vote of confidence in his leadership last month and is safe from another vote for a year unless rules are changed”

After Nicola Sturgeon called for the “rotten” Prime Minister and the rest of his cabinet to go, highlighting the “need for permanent alternative of independence”, Andrew Bowie responded: “If the wind changed direction it would be a reason for you to call for independence.”