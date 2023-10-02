Douglas Ross hints he could lobby the UK Government for A9 and A96 funding

The leader of the Scottish Conservatives has criticised the SNP government for delays to the two major infrastructure projects

Douglas Ross hints he could lobby Westminster to get extra cash to make sure the A9 and A96 are fully dualled.

Over the weekend Mr Ross spoke to Conservative members at the UK party conference in Manchester, and said his party is committed to fully dualling the two roads in the Highlands “as soon as possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness are currently woefully behind schedule - and work to dual the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen has yet to begin.

Dualling the A9 is severely delayed. Image: John Devlin/National World.

The Scottish Government has been heavily criticised for these delays even from within the SNP, most notably from rebel backbencher Fergus Ewing who last week was suspended from the party for consistently speaking out against the government.

Former finance secretary Kate Forbes has also criticised the government on this issue, saying ministers are ignorant of the needs of those in the Highlands.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland from the Conservative Party conference, Mr Ross said the promise to dual these roads will form a key part of their manifesto for next year’s general election.

When asked if he would lobby Westminster for funding for these infrastructure projects, he said: “Yeah, look, transport is a devolved issue and the SNP promised to dual the route by 2030 - now they are not going to do that.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks at the UK Conservative Party conference in Manchester. Image: Stefan Rousseau/Press Association.

“The A96 is up in the air, and if the Greens get their way it will not be fully dualled.

“In contrast the SNP manifesto, line one, page one, will be demanding we separate from the UK with independence, but the Scottish Conservatives will have infrastructure at the heart of our election campaign.

“We will back anything we can to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness and the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added the UK Government is already investing heavily in transport north of the border despite it being devolved to Holyrood.

Mr Ross was then asked if the UK Government could potentially step in on this matter, and he said: “I will always make representations that this road is fully dualled.

“I want to show a contrast in our two manifestos - Humza Yousaf will be speaking about independence, and I will be speaking about connecting Scotland and standing up for so many in the Highlands, the north-east, and the whole country.”

He also criticised the SNP government’s calls for a progressive tax system, saying the fact Scotland is the highest-taxed part of the UK is “one of the biggest barriers to investment”.

He added: “There was a huge intervention from the government during the Covid pandemic and that money has to be clawed back, but if you come to Scotland it is the highest-taxed part of the UK and it is only going to get worse, because Humza Yousaf wants to tax people more during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Ross added he is “confident” the Scottish Conservatives can hold onto their seats and even make some gains in Scotland at the next general election.