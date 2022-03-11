Douglas Ross defends decision to withdraw call for PM to quit

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has defended his decision to withdraw his demand for Boris Johnson to resign over the partygate saga.

By Neil Pooran
Friday, 11th March 2022, 10:58 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Prime Minister is expected to attend the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen next week.

The SNP said Mr Ross’ decision was an “utterly humiliating U-turn” while the Liberal Democrats said he had “the backbone of a jellyfish”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Ross said: “We should be supporting the Government to support the people of Ukraine, to support the government of Ukraine, because the real threat to everything at the moment is from Vladimir Putin.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross

“It’s not actions that took place a couple of years ago, serious though they are.

“It’s the actions that are happening right now, with people dying, children losing their lives and a country being destroyed through no fault of their own.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross withdraws call for Boris Johnson to quit

He continued: “I know political opponents will criticise me for this, that’s fine.

“I’ve had to take a decision looking at what’s happening on the world scene at the moment.

“Looking at the issues that people are contacting me about or speaking about, it dominates our conversations wherever you go at the moment.

“And anything else just seems trivial, it really does seem so small in comparison to a country defending itself against atrocious actions from the Russians and Vladimir Putin.

“And that’s why I think our focus should be on supporting and helping the people in Ukraine, not on personal differences we may have with each other in the UK.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Douglas RossPrime MinisterBoris JohnsonAberdeenGovernment
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.