The Prime Minister is expected to attend the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen next week.

The SNP said Mr Ross’ decision was an “utterly humiliating U-turn” while the Liberal Democrats said he had “the backbone of a jellyfish”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Ross said: “We should be supporting the Government to support the people of Ukraine, to support the government of Ukraine, because the real threat to everything at the moment is from Vladimir Putin.

Boris Johnson and Douglas Ross

“It’s not actions that took place a couple of years ago, serious though they are.

“It’s the actions that are happening right now, with people dying, children losing their lives and a country being destroyed through no fault of their own.”

He continued: “I know political opponents will criticise me for this, that’s fine.

“I’ve had to take a decision looking at what’s happening on the world scene at the moment.

“Looking at the issues that people are contacting me about or speaking about, it dominates our conversations wherever you go at the moment.

“And anything else just seems trivial, it really does seem so small in comparison to a country defending itself against atrocious actions from the Russians and Vladimir Putin.

“And that’s why I think our focus should be on supporting and helping the people in Ukraine, not on personal differences we may have with each other in the UK.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.