Douglas Ross accuses John Swinney of 'charging ahead' with 'dodgy' ferries deal

John Swinney speaking at FMQs at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday (Photo: Scottish Parliament).

Douglas Ross said emails showed John Swinney’s approval over the much-debated Ferguson Marine ferries contract was “essential” during a heated First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Thursday.

The SNP have been under continued pressure after an Audit Scotland investigation found the contract for two delayed and overbudget CalMac ferries was approved by ministers without normal financial safeguards. The ships, still being built at the Port Glasgow yard, will be five years late and could cost more than £250m.

Civil service advice in an email chain revealed the Deputy First Minister had sight of the deal.

Focusing in on the email chain during FMQs, the Conservative leader said "honest John charged ahead” with the contract despite clear risks.

Mr Ross said: “Against overwhelming evidence, John Swinney signed off the deal anyway. It seems obvious to everyone what happened here - the SNP wanted the political praise for keeping the yard open ahead of an election so they ignored all of the alarm bells.

"It looks a lot like the SNP made a dodgy deal and are trying to cover it up.”

John Swinney takes "collective responsibility" over ferries contract but said the decision was made by Derek Mackay, the then minister for transport.

Mr Ross said Mr Swinney now “can’t avoid questions” over the ferries contract, however, the deputy First Minister said Mr Ross is “smearing and inventing” information.

The minister said the email Mr Ross cites is referring to a brief on the ferries contract decision which was already taken.

Mr Swinney added: “The people will see through his (Ross’) grubby tactics today.”

Mr Swinney told MSPs he carries “collective responsibility” for the Scottish Government, however, said the responsibility for agreeing on contracts lies “in this case” with transport.