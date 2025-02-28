Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas Alexander has stressed the need for "cool heads rather than a hot take" when it comes to the prospect of US tariffs on whisky.

The UK trade policy minister and Labour grandee said "channels of communication are open" with Donald Trump's administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came as he insisted the UK Government is “under an obligation” to consider a controversial application to allow English whisky makers to use the term "single malt".

Douglas Alexander | PA

However, he added: "I'm very clear as to the distinctiveness, the specialness and the importance of Scotch whisky."

Concern has been mounting over the impact of any US tariffs on Scotland’s lucrative whisky industry. A 25 per cent tariff was introduced in 2019 under Mr Trump and reportedly cost the sector £600 million over the 18 months it was in place.

This was suspended for five years in 2021, but is due to come back into force in June next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the honest approach and the sensible approach at this stage is to have cool heads rather than a hot take,” Mr Alexander told The Scotsman.

"I know that the Scotch Whisky Association is in dialogue with the bourbon industry in the United States. They've been an effective advocate for the spirits industry historically.”

He added: “The approach that the British Government has taken, I think, is a cool-headed, pragmatic and constructive approach, and we're ready to engage in a dialogue with the incoming Trump administration."

Mr Alexander made the comments while attending the Made in Scotland, Sold to the World exporters roadshow in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the UK Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is considering an application for protected geographic status for English whisky, which could include allowing English whisky makers to use the term "single malt"

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) has condemned the plan, insisting it would undermine the single malt Scotch whisky category.

"This is an application that has been made to Defra,” Mr Alexander said. “This is not a Defra-initiated review of English whisky. We're under an obligation to give it due consideration and it's right and reasonable that we do so.

"The Scotch Whisky Association have raised significant concerns in terms of the strength and protection of the single malt mark, and that will be given appropriate consideration as part of the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But given these are sensitive commercial matters, I wouldn't want to go further at this stage. But it's right to recognise this was initiated by English whisky distilleries making an application to the UK Government.”

He said he was “unyielding in my admiration for, capacity to drink and support for Scottish whisky, and I should probably declare an interest, having the Glenkinchie Distillery in my own constituency”.

The Lothian East MP added: "So I'm under no illusions as to the scale and significance of Scotch whisky's contribution to the Scottish economy, and indeed to the UK economy.”

Pushed again for his view, he said: "I don't want to prejudice the review that is a requirement of the Government when an application is received. But I'm very clear as to the distinctiveness, the specialness and the importance of Scotch whisky."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SWA previously said the proposal was “entirely inconsistent with the reputation of single malt whisky, which is famous for its integral connection to place, and would undermine the single malt Scotch whisky category”.