Double council tax for second home owners to claw back cost-of-living payments, SNP told

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poverty and Inequality Commission also suggested the expansion of free school meals and a reduction in the statute of limitation for council tax debt from 20 years to five years as long-term options on how to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

The suggestions form part of the Commission’s final recommendations to cabinet secretary for social justice, Shona Robison, who commissioned the advice.

Allowing councils to charge up to double the normal rate of council tax on second homes as many do with empty homes would raise around £9.5m, the Commission said.

This would also recover the additional £400 received by second home owners as part of the UK Government’s cost-of-living support package, raising potential large sums in areas such as Edinburgh, Fife, and the Highlands.

The Commission adds: “In the medium term the ability to increase council tax would be a tool that councils could use to help manage the impacts of second home ownership in their areas.”

Ministers have also been told they should reform council tax, as the SNP have regularly promised and failed to deliver, alongside a change in emphasis away from enforcement and towards support for those who miss a council tax payment.

The Commission also recommends an expansion of free school meals, Ministers to support ‘fuel-buying clubs’ to help those bulk buying fuel such as oil, and provide funding to councils for an additional council tax reduction for disabled people.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to respond to the cost-of-living crisis.

Bill Scott, chair of the Commission, said the cost-of-living crisis required an “emergency response” on the same scale as the pandemic and called on the UK Government to “step in now”.

He added: “The Scottish Government also has a part to play in limiting some of the harm on those in Scotland, especially as we approach winter and for those in vulnerable groups.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

The sixth and final episode of the brand new limited series podcast, How to be an independent country: Scotland’s Choices, is out now.