'Don't sell us short': Poll reveals overwhelming support for Scottish fishing control

Opinion Matters carried out the poll asking questions about the control of Scottish fishing waters

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll has found strong support among the Scottish public for the UK control over its fishing waters, ahead of a trade summit with the EU in May.

Fishing is expected to be one of the key topics at the talks with the bloc on May 19 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) says fleets in the UK are not seeing enough in return for EU vessels accessing British waters.

The poll has shown strong support for UK control of fishing waters. Picture: Getty Images

The industry organisation argues that EU vessels catch up to £500 million worth of fish annually in UK waters, compared with £75 million caught by UK vessels in EU waters.

Opinion Matters surveyed 1,010 adults in Scotland in early April this year.

Some 87% said they agreed "the UK should control who fishes in UK waters", and 83% said any multi-year deal for access to UK waters should be paid for with something of benefit to Scottish fleets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 86% said any new arrangement with the UK and EU should put the Scottish fishing industry first.

Elspeth Macdonald , chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen's Federation, said: "These results send a strong signal to negotiators in Westminster and Brussels .

"The Scottish public are crystal clear - our fishing industry must not be sold short again.

"During the last negotiations, access to our waters was given away too freely and we saw precious little in return. That cannot happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This poll confirms that Scots understand the value of fishing to our economy, our coastal communities and our national food security - and they expect their governments to stand up for those interests."

The SFF says the industry suffered particularly during the Brexit transition.

Ms Macdonald added: "We've long argued that the EU must follow through on the Treaty that it signed in 2020 - that after 2026, access to waters becomes part of the annual negotiations on fisheries between the UK and EU.

"Annual negotiations on access are the international norm, and SFF fully supports and favours this approach."