A US federal court says the US president overstepped his authority by imposing the worldwide tariffs.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Import levies on key Scottish products like whisky and salmon look set to be removed after a US federal court blocked Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

In a major blow to his economic policies, three judges at the US Court of International Trade have blocked the American president’s worldwide trade tariffs and claimed he had overstepped his authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Getty Images

This includes the 10 per cent tariffs on numerous Scottish exports, including Scotch whisky.

Why has the US court ruled on a block?

The court has also blocked the additional US levies Mr Trump imposed on China, Mexico and Canada. These levies were imposed because of what the White House says was an unacceptable flow of drugs and illegal immigrants to the US.

However, it is understood any tariffs on steel and aluminium will not be affected, as this falls under a different piece of legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will the White House respond?

The White House now has ten days to remove all the tariffs, which the court says were imposed illegally.

Mr Trump’s administration lodged an appeal within minutes, and said: “It is not for unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency.”

What has Trump said about the tariffs?

The US president had claimed he had the power to impose these tariffs because he was responding to a national emergency and therefore did not need to wait for Congress to grant legislation for this.

Mr Trump is yet to issue an official statement, but has posted numerous memes on his Truth Social platform, including one which said “President Trump was right about everything”, and “he’s on a mission from God and nothing can stop what is coming”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How have the markets reacted?

The FTSE 100 is up 0.3 per cent on Thursday morning on the back of the court ruling, although the pound has dropped by 0.1 per cent against the US dollar.

Asian markets also responded positively, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 rising by 1.9 per cent, the Hong Kong Hang Seng up 1.1 per cent, and the South Korean Kospi Index increasing by 1.8 per cent.

Currencies in Asia Pacific fell as the ruling has strengthened the US dollar. The MSCI index of emerging market currencies is down 0.2 per cent, the Singapore dollar fell by 0.7 per cent and the Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht both fell by 0.4 per cent. The Australian dollar also slipped by 0.2 per cent and the New Zealand dollar fell by 0.5 per cent.

What about Elon Musk?

This comes as Elon Musk announced he is leaving the Trump administration after leading the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as Doge, which saw thousands of federal jobs axed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Musk’s departure comes just a day after the world’s richest man criticised Mr Trump’s budget bill, which proposes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and increased defence spending.