Former US president Donald Trump has said the “wonderful people of Scotland are much better off” without Nicola Sturgeon in office, in a rant following the First Minister’s resignation.

Trump, who left the White House for the final time as president in 2021 after losing to Joe Biden, made the comments after the First Minister on Wednesday shocked Holyrood and announced she would be stepping down.

Writing on Truth Social, the platform he set up after being kicked off Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riots, he said: “Good riddance to failed woke extremist Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland!

“This crazed leftist symbolises everything wrong with identity politics.

“Sturgeon thought it was OK to put a biological man in a women’s prison, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a ‘Gender Recognition Reform Bill’ that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice.”

In a second post on the platform, Trump continued: “I built the greatest golf properties in the world in Scotland but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult.

“The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!”