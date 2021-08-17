Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Downing Street, London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a third Cobra meeting in four days

The Foreign Secretary admitted the UK Government was surprised by the rapid nature of the Taliban advance, which has seen them regain control of the country in a little over a week.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Raab claimed Britain was not alone in being “caught off-guard” by the quick and hostile nature of the militant group’s takeover.

He said: “The truth is, across the world, people were caught by surprise. I haven’t spoken to an international interlocutor, including countries in the region over the last week, who hasn’t been surprised.

“We saw a very swift change in the dynamics, and of course this has been part and parcel of the withdrawal of Western troops, but it has also been the way and the approach of the Taliban.

“Of course it’s been a test for the Afghan security forces. All of those factors have been very fluid. But no one saw this coming. Of course we would have taken action if we had.”

Mr Raab also defended his holiday to a 5-start resort in Crete, from which he only returned on Sunday.

He explained: “When we are abroad, whether it’s travel for work or for holiday, we are there able to respond to events.

"So I was engaged in Cobra, talking to foreign counterparts, directly speaking to the head of our team here in London, I was doing that on an hour-by-hour basis and, of course, I left as soon as the situation deteriorated and demanded it.”

The senior UK Government minister also told BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that around 150 British nationals were flown out of Afghanistan on Sunday, while 3,300 Afghan staff have also been evacuated.

He added: “As we secure the airport - you'll have seen the distressing scenes we saw yesterday.

"But the scenes this morning at 6am, the situation is much more stable, because we put in more troops and the US has done the same.

"We'll get more of those flights coming out with both British nationals and the Afghans who have served us."