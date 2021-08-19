Dominic Raab facing calls to resign after being 'too busy' to make call about saving Afghan interpreters

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is facing calls to quit.

The Foreign Secretary was advised to personally ask his Afghan counterpart for urgent support, only to delegate it to junior minister.

Mr Raab had been on holiday at a five-star resort on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday - the same day Taliban militants entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Now opposition parties have demanded the senior Tory Minister resign or be sacked.

Lisa Nandy MP, Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary said: "How can Boris Johnson allow the Foreign Secretary to continue in his role after yet another catastrophic failure of judgement?

"If Dominic Raab doesn't have the decency to resign, the Prime Minister must show a shred of leadership and sack him."

By delegating the call to his Afghan counterpart, Hanif Atmar, there was a delay in it happening.

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also demanded Mr Raab be sacked.

He said: “Tory ministers cannot wash their hands of responsibility for this foreign policy disaster.

"Dominic Raab has failed to perform his basic duties as Foreign Secretary and he has put people's lives at risk.

"His position is completely untenable and he must resign, or be sacked.”

Lib Dem Layla Moran, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson, said: “Dominic Raab must resign today.

"If he does not, the prime minister should finally show some leadership, and sack him.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: "Raab must go."

The Foreign Office last night appeared to confirm the reports, saying: “The Foreign Secretary was engaged on a range of other calls and this one was delegated to another minister.”

Thursday morning Defence Secretary Ben Wallace defended Mr Raab over the accusations.

He told Sky News: "What I do know is that at no stage in the last few weeks have I had a problem with the foreign secretary or anyone else in that department in making sure we should process, get people through.

"The facts are changing rapidly on the ground and, as he said yesterday in Parliament, he has managed to do all his calls when he needed to, his COBRA calls etcetera."