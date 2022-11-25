The Ministry of Justice has been ‘inundated’ by complaints of alleged bullying by Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Domic Raab, it has been claimed.

According to the BBC, Newsnight has been told that some of his former colleagues want an investigation to take even more allegations into account, as it was announced that a third formal complaint is now being considered as part of the probe.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference."

The third formal complaint was received by the Cabinet Office on November 23, the spokeswoman said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he had always adhered to the ministerial code and "behaved professionally" as fresh bullying claims emerged.

Downing Street says the Prime Minister still has full confidence in him as a number of Mr Raab's former private secretaries began to lodge formal complaints against his conduct.

The investigation into Mr Raab is being carried out by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC. Separately, BBC Newsnight also claims that Mr Raab received multiple warnings from officials over using his personal email account for government business.

Mr Raab has previously said: "I've behaved professionally at all times and I'm the one that when the complaint came in a matter of days ago, the first that has come against me since I've been a minister since 2015, called for an independent inquiry and I look forward to dealing with it fully and transparently rather than dealing with anonymous comments in the media.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab is under investigation for a number of bullying complaints.

"I always adhere to the ministerial code, including my use of my iPhone.”

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain demanded an investigation into Mr Raab using his personal email account for Government business.

But Ms Chamberlain said: "The public deserve answers, not more cover-ups.

"The Deputy Prime Minister cannot be relaxed about national security especially at a time when Britain's enemies are stepping up their cyber attacks.