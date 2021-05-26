Dominic Cummings claims Boris Johnson suggested getting injected with coronavirus 'live on TV'

Dominic Cummings claimed the Prime Minister had dismissed coronavirus as the new "swine flu".

The Prime Minister’s former chief adviser today told MPs Mr Johnson did not take the virus seriously at first, dismissing it as the new “swine flu”.

Giving evidence to the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees, Mr Cummings accused the Prime Minister of even wanting to get the virus on television.He said: “In February the Prime Minister regarded this as just a scare story, he described it as the new swine flu.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The view of various officials inside Number 10 was if we have the Prime Minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus so everyone realises it’s nothing to be frightened of’, that would not help actually serious panic”.

The allegation came during a hearing that saw Mr Cummings begin his evidence to MPs by apologising for the Government’s failures during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its Government in a crisis like this.

“When the public needed us most the Government failed.

“I would like to say to all the families of those who died unnecessarily how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and for my own mistakes at that.”

Mr Cummings claimed said “many institutions” failed early on in the coronavirus crisis.

He explained that the UK Government “didn’t act like it (Covid) was the most important thing in February, never mind in January”, adding it was not on a “war footing” and “lots of key people were literally skiing” in February.

Mr Cummings also told the committee that nations including Britain “completely failed” to see the warnings about the coronavirus pandemic in January last year.

He added: “It’s obvious that the western world including Britain just completely failed to see the smoke and to hear the alarm bells in January, there’s no doubt about it.”