Does John Swinney’s promise of a nicer politics include keeping his calm in response to the “menacing behaviour” of Alister Jack?

It’s still early days, but John Swinney had managed to keep his cool at his opponents in the chamber and plod along with the nicer politics he promised. But instead, the First Minister on Thursday ripped into the “menacing behaviour” of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

Mr Jack has managed to once again get under the skin of SNP ministers, this time over nuclear power. The SNP does not support nuclear power, including small modular reactors, and will essentially veto any applications for facilities to be built in Scotland through devolved planning regulations. Despite its low carbon footprint and high energy production, nuclear power is extremely costly and takes decades to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his first clash with the UK government as First Minister, Mr Swinney reacted with fury at the Scottish Secretary suggesting that a new nuclear facility could be built north of the Border after 2026. It is clear the intention of Mr Jack was to cause mischief – that he believes the SNP will be out the door at the next Holyrood election and Labour, and the Tories, will support the technology.

First Minister John Swinney hit out at Alister Jack at FMQs (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

This is the first real test for Mr Swinney being wound up by the UK government and might give an indication of what we can expect in the months leading up to the general election. If Mr Swinney is biting his tongue and refraining from flipping his lid following attacks by his Holyrood opponents, perhaps we can expect him to take it out on the Scottish Secretary.

Mr Swinney told MSPs the nuclear move was “illustrative of the damaging behaviour, the menacing behaviour, of the Secretary of State for Scotland”.

But Mr Jack’s days of irritating SNP ministers are numbered – he is stepping down at the election and the Conservative government looks certain to be replaced by Labour. So can we expect a healthier relationship between Mr Swinney and Sir Keir Starmer’s incoming government? So far, that prospect looks bleak.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (Photo by Lisa Ferguson)

Mr Swinney took aim at Labour’s top man in Holyrood, Anas Sarwar, who tried to get the FM to bite on criticism and “passing the buck” over NHS funding.

The FM appears unimpressed with Labour’s pitch for change, accusing the government in waiting of sitting in the middle of the road and making no promises to end austerity. That points to more hostility between Scotland’s two governments continuing.

Mr Swinney accused the Scottish Labour leader of having “deserted” an initial support of increasing tax on higher earners, which the First Minister said was crucial to spending more on the NHS. He also took a dig at Labour’s opposition to “lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses”.

Mr Swinney said he had not heard Labour “setting out an uplift in public expenditure as a consequence of 14 years of austerity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar attend a Mental Health awareness week photocall (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)