Ditch ‘dishonest’ just transition and back nuclear energy, Findlay tells Swinney

The First Minister has been urged to scrap his Government’s long-held plans for a just transition away from fossil fuels and back nuclear energy instead.

In a speech on Thursday, Russell Findlay will urge John Swinney to support what he labelled an “affordable transition”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | PA

The Scottish Conservative leader will call the SNP’s current approach “ill-conceived, inconsistent, chaotic and fundamentally dishonest”.

He will also warn the strategy risks harming the economy while forcing higher bills on Scots.

Mr Findlay will pitch nuclear energy as the key to the transition from oil and gas and towards cleaner sources of power.

He will call on the SNP to drop its “bone-headed ideological opposition” to nuclear energy.

Scottish Labour has also previously urged the SNP to reverse its position on nuclear energy, warning the stance is hurting the economy.

On Thursday, Mr Findlay will call for work to start on nine new small modular nuclear reactors to replace the energy that will be lost by closing the Hunterston B and Torness stations.

He will say: “Protecting our environment and tackling climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our age.

“But the SNP’s approach is ill-conceived, inconsistent, chaotic and fundamentally dishonest.

“I’d like to lay down a challenge to the First Minister.

“I am calling for the SNP’s so-called just transition to be scrapped – in favour of an affordable transition.

“I urge the SNP to ditch their empty sloganeering and embrace a considered and pragmatic environmentalism.”

The Scottish Tory leader will say a new approach that “understands the need to protect our economy and jobs” is needed.

He will say it is “common-sense” for Scotland to use its own oil and gas in the North Sea before importing fossil fuels from abroad.

He will add: “A Scottish Conservative transition is an honest, affordable and pragmatic transition.

“It keeps household bills low and gives business a level playing field in a brutally competitive world.

“Our nation faces losing out on abundant clean nuclear energy and jobs because of the SNP’s bone-headed ideological opposition.

“Nuclear power generated 31% of our electricity in 2021. When Hunterston B in Ayrshire closed that dropped to 19% two years later.

“Torness, in East Lothian, is Scotland’s last remaining nuclear power station and is due to close as soon as 2030.

“By blocking new nuclear power stations in Scotland, the SNP are harming our economy and impeding efforts to reach net zero.

“That’s why my party would commit to starting construction on nine new small modular reactors in the next five years.

“Our aim should be to replace the amount of power lost by the closures of Hunterston B and Torness.

“This will guarantee clean and stable energy. It will bring down bills for householders. It will give business a boost. It is basic common sense.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The transition to net-zero and our renewables revolution will have huge economic benefits for Scotland, supporting growth and creating jobs.