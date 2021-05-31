'Disproportionate’ Glasgow Covid lockdown restrictions are ‘unfair and unlawful’, says law professor

Former MSP Adam Tomkins, who is the John Millar Professor of Public Law at the University of Glasgow School of Law, said although he had voted for lockdown when he was a serving politician, he believed that ongoing restrictions were unlawful, due to low numbers of cases in Scotland which required hospitalisation or treatment in the intensive care ward.

Writing in The Times, he said: “Emergency powers are for emergencies. While the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet behind us, there is mercifully no longer a public health emergency in Scotland.”

He added: "It is increasingly hard to argue that this is fair, just, proportionate or lawful.

A sign reads "Glasgow's Open for Business" in Glasgow city centre. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"Let me be clear – I supported lockdown when it was necessary. As an MSP in the last Parliament, I voted for it.

"But it was made clear to ministers at the start of this process that extraordinary powers to control our lives can be tolerated in a liberal society only where they are necessary. That is a high bar, and rightly so.”

Mr Tomkins, who served as a Tory MSP for Glasgow from 2016 before stepping down at the Holyrood election last month, said that under the law, the measure must be the “least restrictive available means”.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks through Glasgow city centre. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Glasgow is currently the only Scottish local authority in level two Covid restrictions, which means restaurants and bars cannot serve alcohol inside and people cannot visit each other inside their homes.

He said: “This is the test the Scottish ministers fell foul of when the Court of Session ruled in March that the blanket ban on opening places of worship was disproportionate and unlawful.”

Mr Tomkins added: “This is a question of judgment, not of science. It calls for an honest assessment of risk and consequences.

"If there is a real risk that the NHS could be overrun because Covid is causing serious illness, then even the most severe restrictions could be deemed necessary. But this is not where we are.

Adam Tomkins is a former MSP

“We should tolerate only those restrictions on our lives and livelihoods that are necessary. Where there are less restrictive means available to protect the NHS, they should be adopted. Disproportionate restrictions are not only unfair, they are unlawful.”

