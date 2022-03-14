Neil Gray SNP MSP, told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that as long as the UK has the “immigration responsibility” Scotland ‘has to work together’ with Westminster to ensure the safety of Ukrainian refugees.

His comments come as the First Minister of Scotland and the First Minister of Wales have both offered for their governments to become “super sponsors” for Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK.

Scotland has offered sanctuary for 3,000 refugees – mirroring the offer made for the Syrian Refugee programme – with the Welsh Government offering this for 1,000 refugees.

Neil Gray, Scotland’s Europe and National Affairs Minister said discussions are “ongoing” as no specific accommodation arrangements for Ukrainian refugees coming to Scotland have been announced.

Mr Gray confirmed the scheme would be part of the UK Government scheme Michael Gove is set to announce in Parliament on Monday.

Mr Gray said Scotland needed “more information” from the UK Government on the refugee situation.

Scotland’s Europe and National Affairs Minister said: “We’re going to have to work together on this.

“The UK Government still has the immigration responsibility regardless of how this is going to work in practice.

“We need to ensure that we have the information coming to Scotland in terms of who is making applications to come here and how we can best match them up.

“We’re working at pace to try to make sure that we are in a position to be ready for people coming here as quickly as possible but we need more information on what that’s going to look like.

“The initial ask that we have made is obviously for the UK Government to waive visa requirements. That’s the quickest, fastest, most humane way to ensure people can get to the UK and get to Scotland as quickly as possible.

"But short of that, we want to have the most flexibility and responsibility to be able to tailor the response as best as possible in Scotland.”

Discussions on how the super sponsorship would work have been "ongoing” over the weekend and a statement is expected in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Mr Gray said the Scottish Government is hoping to initially secure “as much as possible” temporary accommodation with a view to having longer term more sustainable housing options “as quickly as possible”.

Refugees arriving in Scotland could “potentially” stay in hotels when they arrive in Scotland as Mr Gray expects Scotland’s 3,000 capacity offer to rise.

The Scottish Government has been in discussions with COSLA and local authority housing partners to ensure that there is capacity for people arriving in Scotland.

Earlier on Sunday, it was disclosed that more than 3,000 visas had been issued to Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK, with “tens of thousands” potentially set to benefit from the new humanitarian scheme.

The UK Government has said it will offer £350 a month to households opening their homes to Ukrainian people fleeing from the war.

Mr Gove also announced that local authority areas would be entitled to more than £10,000 per Ukrainian refugee using the fresh route to the UK.

