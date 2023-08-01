'Disappointing' firework control zones will not be in place for Bonfire Night 2023

Delays to introducing new legislation mean firework control zones will not be in place in time for this year’s Bonfire Night

Fireworks over Edinburgh Castle. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

The SSPCA says it is disappointing powers to ban fireworks will not be in place for this year’s Bonfire Night.

Back in June local authorities were given the ability to create firework control zones, where it would be illegal to set off fireworks within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councils are required to hold an eight-week consultation period, followed by a mandatory two-month notice period, before a firework control zone can be brought in.

Analysis by the 1919 Magazine has found no local authority in Scotland has started the consultation - meaning it would be impossible to have a control zone in place before this year’s Bonfire Night.

Animal charities say they are “disappointed” at the delays to this, as fireworks displays can be very distressing for pets and farm animals.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Gilly Mendes from the SSPCA said: “We welcomed this legislation for firework control zones, so it is disappointing it won’t be in place for this year.

“For pets in particular it can be very distressing.

“For example we have quite a busy centre in Glasgow where we cover up the windows and play music, but when we come in the next morning the dogs are distressed, they’ve wrecked their beds, and there is an increase in urine and faeces everywhere.

“The animals in our care are being rehabilitated because they have been through quite a lot, so it is a stress for them.”

The introduction of this new law comes after police officers noted an increase in disorder around Bonfire Night last year, with forces struggling to tackle gangs of youths in cities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

David Threadgold, chair of the Scottish Police Federation, told the 1919 Magazine the findings are “extremely disappointing” after months of rigorous campaigning for control zones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Police fought hard for these zones - they are crucial to the safety of officers and the wider public, especially over the Bonfire Night period.

“It’s extremely disappointing that it seems unlikely any of these will be in place this year.

“It shouldn’t have come as a surprise to decision-makers that these powers were coming, they’ve been on the table for some time.

“It’s no exaggeration to say police and other emergency services have their lives placed in danger around this time of year.

“By having these zones in place, much of that risk would be reduced.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the legislation was designed to support a “long-term cultural change with fireworks” as opposed to providing “a quick fix”.

They added: “The act provides local authorities with new discretionary powers to designate, amend or revoke a firework control zone within its boundaries.

“It is for local authorities to utilise these powers based on their own assessment of the needs of their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad