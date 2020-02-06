Derek Mackay is suspended by SNP, confirms Nicola Sturgeon

Derek Mackay has been suspended by the SNP as a result of his text messages to a 16-year-old boy, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister also said he will be kicked out the SNP Parliamentary group in an emergency statement to MSPs today.

The First Minister said Mr Mackay will be kicked out the SNP Parliamentary group in an emergency statement to MSPs today. Picture: TSPL

"His conduct fell well short of what's expected as a minister," Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in a statement in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Mackay quit as Finance Secretary this morning after it emerged that he had bombarded a 16-year-old boy with unsolicited text messages, calling him "really cute" and inviting him to a rugby match.

READ MORE: FMQs LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon reveals she has suspended Derek Mackay from SNP

READ MORE: Derek Mackay: Finance Secretary resigns amid allegations he sent inappropriate messages to 16-year-old boy

Ms Sturgeon added: "Derek Mackay has apologised unreservedly for his conduct and recognises, as I do, that it was unacceptable and falls seriously below the standards required by a minister.

"I can also advise that he has this morning been suspended from both the SNP and our Parliamentary group pending further investigation."

She also confirmed that the Government will continue with the budget which Mr Mackay was scheduled to deliver this afternoon. It will instead be delivered by public finance minister Kate Forbes.

Ms Sturgeon was then questioned on what she knew about Mr Mackay's actions. Scottish Tory interim leader Jackson Carlaw about the impact on the reputation of the parliament, and politics generally and whether the First Minister knew of any other similar behaviour by Mr Mackay, and if the government was supporting the boy involved?

The First Minister said she would "not minimise in any way the seriousness of this", and that once she had read the full transcript of the messages Mr Mackay had been suspended from the SNP and parliamentary group "pending further investigation".

She added: "It's reasonable and important to let that investigation take place without me pre-empting that outcome.

"I am not aware of any further allegations of conduct of a similar nature but I was not aware of this until last night.

"I want to make clear, and I hope members will accept this, I do not condone in any way shape or form conduct of this nature. We need to say that when it is our opponents or people in our own side, and we have to be consistent.

"I'm not away of the identity [of the boy involved] or the contact details of the family, however if they want to speak to me I would be happy to do that.

"All of us have to be prepared to apply high standards when these allegations are made, and make sure action we demand of our opponents is actions we would take ourselves. Clearly there are issues that Derek Mackay has to reflect on. But Derek Mackay remaining in government is simply not an option.

"No matter how upset and shocked all of us are in these situations there's a need for due process. I believe it's right and proper for that to happen."

Mr Carlaw then read out the NSPCC definition of child grooming. It states: "Grooming is when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them.

"It is when someone builds a relationship of trust with a young person so they can manipulate and exploit them. Young people can be groomed online... and may not understand they've been groomed."

He asked how the reputation of the parliament "can be maintained with the full confidence of the public if Mr Mackay remains a member?"

Ms Sturgeon responded: "I am in no way minimising the seriousness of this, I am not deferring to an investigation, action that has been taken already it should be obvious to everyone how serious I and my government are treating this matter. Where others have to consider future action, there's a process to go through."

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also mentioned Mr Mackay's resignation, before he raised questions about NHS Tayside. He said: "Derek Mackay, this morning, described his own behaviour as foolish. But his actions are beyond foolish. They are an abuse of power. They're nothing short of predatory. This is serious. While his suspension from the SNP is welcome, he should go as a member of this parliament.