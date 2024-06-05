Wood burning stove ban: Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes rebuffs suggestions review was her idea
Kate Forbes has disputed suggestions the government’s U-turn on banning wood burning stoves was her idea.
The Scottish Government is to review the new regulations which came into force in April after a backlash from rural communities.
At the time, Ms Forbes spoke out against the proposals - but now denies she ordered the review, saying it was Climate Action Minister Gillian Martin’s call.
Speaking while out campaigning in Linlithgow, Ms Forbes said: “As deputy first minister I have a role in cabinet to engage with my colleagues.
“I’ve been quite open in advance of going into government about my views on the matter as a local representative, but ultimately it is Gillian Martin’s call, and she made the call.”
She added: “She’s the climate action minister, she’s responsible for it, she inherited it after the Bute House Agreement was dissolved.
“If you ask her, she would suggest to you that as soon as she got the brief, she looked at the issues that were of most significance to the people of Scotland and made a call on that.”
The government’s new regulations mean wood burning stoves have been banned in new-build homes, including in new extensions.
However there were concerns about how this would impact on rural communities and those who rely on wood burning stoves during power cuts.
Ms Forbes represents Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, and before becoming deputy first minister she said the rules would have an impact on those living in her constituency.
Posting on X, she said: “This has just been brought to my attention by more than a few concerned Highlanders who heat their homes (as thousands do) using wood burning stoves, especially older residents who rely on them during a time of crippling energy prices.
“I’m seeking urgent clarification.”
At the end of May Ms Martin said she would be adapting the new build heat standard regulations to suit the differing needs of urban and rural properties.
At the time she said: “The outcome of this review will ensure resilience to interruption of electricity and heating supply, a respect for rural communities, cultures and traditions, and sustainable systems.
“I want to ensure climate-friendly alternatives to direct emissions are promoted in appropriate ways across Scotland with no unintended consequences with regard to fuel poverty and sustainability, particularly in rural communities.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.