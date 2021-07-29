Demand for new 'radicalism' to tackle Scotland's drugs deaths toll

Speaking ahead of the publication of new statistics which are expected to show another record number of drugs deaths in 2020, the party’s health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton said it was vital to “turn the corner on drugs misuse” by treating the issue as a public health emergency.

Despite criminal drugs laws being reserved to Westminster, he also urged the Scottish Government to “take radical steps” with Police Scotland and the new Lord Advocate “to help establish heroin assisted treatment and safe consumption spaces”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

200 crosses were planted in Glasgow last Valentine’s Day for Scotland's drug death victims.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is running to be his party’s next leader, also called for a new specialist Family Drug and Alcohol Commission to help provide wraparound services and “take a holistic approach to those reported for drug offences”, as well as diverting people caught in possession of drugs for personal use “into education, treatment and recovery, ceasing imprisonment in these circumstances.”

Further, he said individuals and families affected by addiction should not have to pay for the care and treatment of those at risk of death from drugs or alcohol.

“The former SNP Justice Secretary openly admits that his party chose to look away rather than address the scars of Scottish drugs misuse, for fear that it would distract from the pursuit of independence,” he said. “Nicola Sturgeon chose to cut the budget by 22 per cent. The fallout from those decisions is being felt every day. Ministerial apologies now won't bring those people back.

“Liberal Democrats have led the way in making the case for an evidence-based approach to drug policy for years.

“We need a new era of drugs policy radicalism to finally turn the corner on drugs misuse and ensure that we are treating people with compassion and health treatment, rather than prosecution.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton said his proposals would build on two votes won by his party in Holyrood in June – the first secured support for the principle of decriminalisation and the second requesting the new Lord Advocate immediately start work on doing so.

The drugs deaths statistics for 2020 are due to be published on Friday.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.