Ms Regan spent much of her leadership campaign pushing for Alba Party policies to be adopted by the SNP.

Defeated SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan during the SNP leadership debate at the Tivoli Theatre Company in Aberdeen.

SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan who was widely mocked for pledging to build an “independence thermometer” has defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, just months after running to become First Minister.

The serial rebel who voted against the Scottish Government’s gender reforms will become Alba’s Holyrood leader and their first MSP.

It will be the third SNP to Alba defection, following MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill who are both widely expected to lose their seats at the next general election.

Alba are yet to win a single seat at an election at any level of government since they were launched ahead of the 2021 Holyrood election.

Ms Regan, formerly the minister for community safety, made the announcement at the Alba Party conference, just months after receiving 11 per cent of the vote in the SNP leadership election.

She attacked her former party as having “lost its focus on independence”.

She said: “It was a distinct privilege to be elected in 2016 on an independence platform; riding the wave of optimism that the 2014 Independence referendum ignited across Scotland.

"And it has been an honour to serve the people of Scotland as an MSP and a Minister. Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the SNP has lost its focus on Independence, the very foundation of its existence.

"I could not, in good conscience, continue to be part of a party that has drifted from its path and its commitment to achieving Independence as a matter of urgency.”

Her SNP leadership campaign was dogged by links to Alba, with SNP MP Joanna Cherry as her campaign manager and Kirk Torrance, a former Alba activist, working as her communications chief.

It is the second defection in two weeks after Lisa Cameron left the SNP to join the Conservatives.

Alba Party leader, Alex Salmond, said: “I am delighted to welcome Ash Regan to Team Independence. Her commitment to the cause of Scottish Independence has never been in question, and her addition to ALBA sends a powerful message about the focus and determination we bring to achieving an independent Scotland.

"Having Ash join the ALBA Party enriches our team and sharpens our focus on the immediate need for Scottish Independence.

"She brings a level of commitment and principle that is deeply admired across Scotland, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome her into our ranks.”

One SNP source told The Scotsman: “Ash Regan’s defection to Alba has been a long time coming. The only surprising aspect has been the timing.

"Once again, Ash and Alba are showing their true colours, treating Scottish independence as an end goal in and of itself and ignoring the wider political context of the impact voice an independence Scotland can have on the world stage.”