Tory MSP Jackson Carlaw had demanded an immediate apology from the council over the letter.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A school in East Renfrewshire has been forced to apologise after suggesting the Union flag is “sectarian”, in a claim that was branded “deeply offensive”.

A letter was sent home to primary seven parents at Cross Arthurlie Primary School in Barrhead after the use of the flag was said to have caused “upset” at a recent event for school leavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter from head teacher Fiona MacDonald said: “Unfortunately the use of the Union flag with some staff images on caused some upset at the beginning of the evening.

The union flag is said to have caused ‘upset’ at a school event. | David Barley/Adobe Stock

“As a school we promote inclusion and acceptance, actively working against potentially offensive or sectarian messaging.

“Although we recognise this was not the intent, we are concerned that others within or beyond the school community may consider that this is something we would encourage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have spoken with the children about it this morning explaining why it wasn’t a good idea [including] using images without permission, the symbolism and association of flags and symbols to different groups of people, [and] their actions, which were contrary to the school values of respect and kindness.

“I hope this helps everyone understand where mistakes have been made and we can move on enjoying the rest of the end of term celebrations.”

Scottish Conservatives MSP Jackson Carlaw branded the letter “totally unacceptable and deeply offensive” in demanding an apology. He said he had spoken to officials at East Renfrewshire Council.

The Eastwood MSP said: “I am both angry and concerned to learn that an official letter (now confirmed as genuine) issued by the head teacher of a primary school in East Renfrewshire has suggested the use of the Union flag amounts to ‘sectarian messaging’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let me be clear - to equate the Union flag with sectarianism is totally unacceptable and deeply offensive to people both locally and across Scotland.

“Having spoken with a senior official at East Renfrewshire Council this morning, I expect an urgent response, resolution and retraction. As a start, the council must issue an unconditional apology.

“Our national flag is not up for debate - it is a symbol of our tradition, unity as a nation and hope for so many.”

A spokesperson for East Renfrewshire Council said: “It was not the school’s intention to imply the Union flag is sectarian and both the head teacher and the council apologises for any offence and upset that has been caused to pupils, parents and carers and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All educational establishments in East Renfrewshire should be spaces that are focused on learning, unity and pride in a diverse British society. We expect our schools to foster an ethos of respect for diverse perspectives and national identity.”

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay said: “For a school to tell parents that our country’s flag is ‘offensive or sectarian’ is ludicrous and embarrassing.