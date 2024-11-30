Scotland’s housing minister is being urged to tackle the issue ‘with urgency’.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government is being accused of not taking fire safety seriously, as figures show 250 council homes in Edinburgh are still not fire alarm compliant.

As of 2022, it is mandatory to have interlinked fire alarms in all properties. For those who rent, the landlord is the one responsible for making sure these interlinked fire alarms are installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of council properties in Edinburgh still have not been fitted with interlinked fire alarms.

However, statistics obtained through a Freedom of Information request show around 250 council properties in Edinburgh have still not been fitted with interlinked fire alarms. The figure was 500 in October 2024.

Edinburgh Council said it had, however, managed to cover 99 per cent of its properties in the capital.

The council said: “Where compliance has not been met for interlinked fire and smoke alarms, this may be due to various issues (works planned or ongoing with fire alarm improvements as part of this, no access from tenants despite repeated attempts, etc.).”

Miles Briggs, Conservative MSP for the Lothians, said: “It is deeply alarming that hundreds of homes in the capital remain at risk of fire. SNP ministers botched the rollout of these fire alarms in the first place and their savage cuts mean councils still do not have the resources to keep people and families safe.

“The SNP must take this risk seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following the Grenfell disaster, it has never been clearer that ministers cannot drag their heels over delivering safe homes when lives could be at risk. [Housing Minister] Paul McLennan must tackle this issue with the urgency it deserves.”

As of February 2022, every home in Scotland must have interlinked fire alarms so if one goes off, they all go off. This includes one in the living room, one on every hallway and landing, and one heat alarm in the kitchen.

Landlords are responsible for ensuring interlinked fire alarms are in place in properties they rent out, including councils and housing associations who let out properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government advises tenants to speak to their landlord if they are still waiting to have interlinked fire alarms installed. Shelter Scotland advises contacting environmental health if it needs to be escalated further.

Councillor Jane Meagher, Edinburgh’s housing, homelessness and fair work convener, said: “Interlinked fire and smoke alarms have been fitted in 99 per cent of homes owned by the council.

“There are approximately 250 properties remaining, and all council homes have at least one hard wired smoke detector.

“Officers are continuing to engage with tenants to gain access to complete these outstanding works and this remains an absolute priority for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d urge residents to allow our teams access to their homes when this is requested so we can carry out these important works.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government added: “Fire and smoke alarm regulation is about making homes safer for everyone.

“The law places a duty on local authorities to ensure homes are fitted with the correct alarms.