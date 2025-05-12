Declaring a housing emergency is well and good - but real action is desperately needed

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh and Glasgow are among locations that have applied the warning label to the issue.

But acknowledging the situation is only really the first step to actually dealing with the problem. Genuine action on the ground is desperately needed.

As Professor Duncan Maclennan writes in today’s Scotsman, persisting with the status quo will only lead to worsening housing affordability.

Looking out across Edinburgh from Calton Hill

“Home ownership rates in Scotland are now falling for every age decile under 50 and more electoral wards and parliamentary constituencies are moving towards electorates with a majority of renters rather than owner-occupiers,” he writes.

The Scottish Government last year announced in its Budget that it was investing £768 million in the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2025‑26.

The investment was welcome. However, it also did little more than simply reverse the previous near £200m cut to the affordable housing budget.

Young people are struggling to get on the housing ladder, particularly in dense urban locations such as Edinburgh.

According to Office for National Statistics figures, first-time buyers spent on average around 8 per cent more on their first home in Edinburgh at the start of this year compared to 2024 – and a lack of housing supply will only continue to drive up prices.

Creative, out-of-the-box thinking is now required – or “disruptive reform”, as Prof Maclennan describes it. Amongst his proposals, the economist suggest tax initiatives aimed at those who hold the housing wealth.

While greater taxation would not be widely popular, the proposal could be used as a jumping-off point to practically work out how to guarantee future generations access the housing market.