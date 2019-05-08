David Mundell among 377 MPs to have expenses credit cards blocked

377 MPs have had their parliamentary credit cards blocked over issues with expenses claims, including the Scottish Secretary David Mundell, newly released figures have revealed.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) attempted to block publication of the data, and was taken to court by the Daily Telegraph.

A former High Court judge who ruled in favour of the newspaper after a three month freedom of information battle said there was “no exemption from disclosure for information that may embarrass.”

The revelation comes on the 10th anniversary of the parliamentary expenses scandal.

Jeremy Corbyn and nine serving cabinet ministers are among the list of MPs who have had their credit cards suspended for late, incomplete or incorrect expenses claims since 2015.

Also included are Claire Perry, the energy minister, who used her parliamentary credit card to pay for an Amazon Prime subscription, and the DUP MP Ian Paisley, who ran up credit card debts of £1,193.

Nine MPs have had their credit cards suspended more than 10 times in three years. They include the Tory Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairman Damian Collins, and constitution minister Chloe Smith, who have had their cards blocked 14 times each.

A spokesman for David Mundell said: “In 2016, Mr Mundell’s card was suspended following a delay in obtaining and submitting receipts to IPSA.

“In 2018, the card was suspended following a delay in authorising a member of staff to submit receipts directly to IPSA on behalf of Mr Mundell.

"On the first occasion, the card was suspended for seven days, on the second for five days.

“Since the introduction of the IPSA payment card system, Mr Mundell has submitted all relevant receipts and expenses have always been refunded in full.

“The card has not been misused and there is no suggestion of impropriety.”

Cabinet ministers on the list include Amber Rudd, Stephen Barclay, Greg Clark, Chris Grayling, Robert Buckland, Rory Stewart and Jeremy Wright.

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson is also among the MPs listed.

A Labour spokesman said: “Our MPs’ offices rectify all such administrative issues as soon as they are identified.”