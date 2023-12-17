David Cameron calls for release of Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai

​The Foreign Secretary has called for the release of Jimmy Lai and the ending of his "politically-motivated prosecution", ahead of the high-profile trial in Hong Kong of the pro-democracy newspaper publisher.

In a significant intervention, Lord Cameron condemned the charges against Mr Lai, who faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by China following the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

The trial of the 76-year-old British citizen is being watched closely around the world amid concerns about the growing influence of Beijing on the former British colony.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pictured in June 2020. He was arrested two months later over his support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests (Picture: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Lai is charged with colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiring with others to publish seditious publications.

Lord Cameron said: "Hong Kong's national security law is a clear breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. Its continued existence and use is a demonstration of China breaking its international commitments.

"It has damaged Hong Kong, with rights and freedoms significantly eroded. Arrests under the law have silenced opposition voices.

"I am gravely concerned that anyone is facing prosecution under the national security law, and particularly concerned at the politically-motivated prosecution of British national Jimmy Lai.

"As a prominent and outspoken journalist and publisher, Jimmy Lai has been targeted in a clear attempt to stop the peaceful exercise of his rights to freedom of expression and association.

"I urge the Chinese authorities to repeal the national security law and end the prosecution of all individuals charged under it.

"I call on the Hong Kong authorities to end their prosecution and release Jimmy Lai."

The call comes after Mr Lai's son Sebastien met with Lord Cameron last week.

He said he had "left the meeting feeling hopeful that the UK will shortly add its voice to calls for my dad's immediate and unconditional release".

Mr Lai founded Hong Kong's now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper but was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

His case has become a key issue, especially among Tory backbenchers pushing for a harder Government line on China.

The trial comes as Rishi Sunak and his ministers have sought to dampen tensions with Beijing.

Former foreign secretary James Cleverly made the first visit to China for five years when he travelled there in August.

The intervention by the former prime minister, who returned to high office in a shock move last month, is significant.

Relations between the West and China have deteriorated dramatically in the years since he resigned and are far from the so-called "golden era" of relations he presided over.

