'Daily correspondence' between SQA and ministers over exams actually just 11 emails in five months

Shirley-Anne Somerville had told the Scottish Parliament on January 19 there was “daily correspondence and discussion” around Covid data, but the SQA claimed the vast majority was done verbally.

Just 11 emails between the Scottish Government and the SQA were disclosed as part of a Freedom of Information (FOI) response by the exams authority.

Critics have said the education secretary has “serious questions” to answer and warned of the SNP’s “obsession with secrecy and spin”.

In January, the Scottish Government was coming under pressure to confirm whether exams would go ahead in 2022 in the midst of the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

Ms Somerville told MSPs during the debate, which was prior to the move to ‘scenario two’, which saw a botched roll-out of additional revision material and exam support, that Covid data was being monitored daily.

However, in a FOI response that was three months’ late and only followed a threat to escalate it to the Scottish Information Commissioner, the SQA claimed the majority of the internal discussions were verbal and therefore were not available.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has been criticised for her handling of exams in 2022.

The education secretary had said there was “daily correspondence and discussion” around the data, but the SQA released just 11 emails between them and the Scottish Government covering a period of almost five months.

Ms Somerville told MSPs: “There is daily correspondence and discussion around the data and if that data signifies that that requires us to move to scenario two, then that is a decision the SQA board can take at any time the data suggests it is required to do so."

The SQA was also unable to highlight any data examined beyond data made available on the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 webpage. The body said “further issues” potentially in need of being addressed, which was referenced by the education secretary, could only be defined as “further disruption”.

Opposition MSPs criticised the response and said it was further evidence of a dislike of transparency from the Scottish Government.

Oliver Mundell, the Scottish Conservative education spokesperson, said the education secretary had “serious questions” to answer.

He said: “If daily correspondence was taking place, as the education secretary claimed, then surely that information would be freely available for the public to scrutinise.

“These were crucial decisions surrounding pupils future given the disruption they had suffered over the last two years.

“The education secretary must come clean as to the true nature of these discussions and why this correspondence with the beleaguered SQA doesn’t exist.”

Michael Marra, Scottish Labour’s education spokesperson, said the SNP’s “obsession” with secrecy and spin could not be allowed to affect the education system.

He said: “Parents, teachers and pupils should be able to expect their Government to operate with openness, transparency and accountability.

“Their farcical handling of the Freedom of Information request, and the contradictory remarks of the minister and her own civil service, shows a department in desperate need of proper leadership.”

Education spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie, added: “The education secretary told Parliament that there was daily correspondence taking place with the SQA, but now we are told that this is not the case.

"Given that what was at stake was an entire exam diet, you would think that the education secretary would be looking for more regular feedback.

"It might seem like a small slip-up, but the education secretary is ultimately responsible for thousands of children's education. She shouldn't be claiming to be on top of things if that is not the case.

"These revelations will provide little comfort to the parents, pupils and teachers who saw such enormous upheaval over the past two years."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Officials have been in regular contact with the SQA, the National Qualifications Group and other relevant parties throughout planning for this year’s exams.

“Unsurprisingly, telephone and video-calls, as well as emails, are regularly used by the Scottish Government.”

A statement from the SQA said: “The decision to move to scenario two was taken by the SQA board. This was informed by data that was shared by the Scottish Government and that was the subject of correspondence and discussion.”

