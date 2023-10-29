Creative Scotland seeks to increase appearance of Gaelic writers at book festivals

The arts agency said Gaelic is ‘an integral part’ of Scotland’s heritage, national identity and cultural life

The Edinburgh International Book Festival

Scotland's national arts agency has launched a new bid to increase the appearance of Gaelic writers in book festivals and literary programmes.

Creative Scotland said Gaelic is "an integral part of Scotland’s heritage, national identity and our current and future cultural life".

It is now commissioning a "mapping review" of the Gaelic literature landscape, including spoken word, poetry and prose.

"Our aim is to provide programmers without an explicit knowledge of the Gaelic literary landscape with the relevant information to confidently identify and programme Gaelic writers at book festivals and literary events," the quango said. "We would like to increase the appearance of Gaelic writers in Scotland’s literary programmes."

Iain MacMillan, director of development at Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the public body with responsibility for the language, welcomed the move. “Gaelic literature is an important avenue for people to use the language and we encourage any opportunity to increase the availability and interest in this sector of the Gaelic arts,” he said.

Gaelic is in crisis in its traditional heartlands, with fears for the future of the language. In 2020, a study found Gaelic-speaking communities were unlikely to survive beyond this decade unless urgent action was taken.

Analysis of census data showed a rapid decline in the language, while economic and demographic challenges in areas such as the Western Isles have exacerbated the issue.

Scottish Labour recently called for a new approach to the language. It said this would include providing homes in rural communities and building a reliable ferry network, as well as “promoting Gaelic within Scotland’s creative industries”.

"We all have a responsibility to protect this crucial part of our culture and history,” said the party’s finance spokesman, Michael Marra.

Creative Scotland said it is looking for an individual or organisation “with the relevant skills, expertise, and experience to conduct a mapping review of the Gaelic literature landscape in Scotland”.

Documents posted online add: “To allow the network of Scottish book festivals to better understand the Gaelic literature community in Scotland, a mapping review of the scope and current provision of Gaelic literature in Scotland is required. This will support book festivals in programming Gaelic authors, poets and creative work appropriate for a book festival programme.

"Such a review will aid an understanding of the geographical spread, volume and the nature of Gaelic literary work being produced. The review should include spoken word and other work from the oral tradition, as well as poetry and prose.”

They continue: “The final output should be a final report to be presented to Creative Scotland, including a clear mapping of Scotland’s Gaelic literature landscape, ideally in English and Gaelic. The report should be prepared to a publishable standard and ready to be shared with stakeholder and sector partners. We would expect an online presentation to be made to an audience of Scottish book festival and broader literary programmers, supported by Creative Scotland.”