Angus Robertson says pay settlements and inflation all contributed to the Scottish Government’s decision to cut £6.6m from Creative Scotland’s funding

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson says public sector pay settlements had an impact on the Scottish Government’s decision to cut Creative Scotland’s funding by £6.6 million.

Dozens protested outside the Scottish Parliament after the government announced the cut, which Creative Scotland says will equate to a 40 per cent reduction in the cash it gives to its regularly-funded organisations.

Creative Scotland has now had to dip into its £17m reserves to find the £6.6m needed to keep funding these organisations until the end of the financial year.

Its CEO Iain Munro has also warned the government if this cut happens again next year, it could lead to thousands of job losses across the sector.

The government has since been accused of “abandoning” the arts, and over 12,000 people have signed a petition calling for the cut to be reversed.

NNow the culture secretary says inflation and public sector pay settlements are some of the reasons why his cut needed to be made.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Robertson said: “There are massive financial pressures on Scotland’s public finances - [everyone] will be aware of the unprecedented challenge of the cost-of-living crisis.

“Inflation impacts not just on people, but it impacts on the government.

“At the same time, we’ve had very significant pay settlements reached, and because of that the Scottish Government is facing unprecedented pressures.

“Most of these pay settlements have been reached since February and the gross impact it has on the budget is only becoming clear now.”

Mr Robertson stressed there will be “no detriment” to the creative sector this year, because Creative Scotland is dipping into its reserve cash instead.

He said: “If we can’t find savings in one part of the government, we need to find it from another area and when we have reserves as part of the wider public purse we should be using them in times of extreme pressure.”

This was echoed by the First Minister when he was questioned about arts funding while out campaigning in Blantyre ahead of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election on October 5.

He said: “Our budget is restrained, not down to the decisions we’ve made, but because of the disaster of the mini budget.

“That has impacted on all of our budgets and we are now facing extreme financial constraints and having to make some really difficult decisions.

“It is important to say the funded arts organisations due to receive a share of this £6.6m will still receive this funding, it’s just that we are asking Creative Scotland to use their reserves.

“I understand the frustrations, but I would say this is all because of sky-high inflation.”

The Scottish Government had previously announced there would be a £6.6m cut to Creative Scotland’s budget, but then U-turned on this decision in March 2023.