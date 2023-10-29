All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Covid WhatsApp messages held by Nicola Sturgeon ‘have been deleted’

The UK Covid Inquiry has been told the data no longer exists, it has been reported
Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:01 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
 Comment

Covid-19 WhatsApp messages held by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other senior figures have been deleted, it has been reported.

The Sunday Mail reported that the UK Covid Inquiry has been told the data no longer exists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Messages held by current First Minister Humza Yousaf and former deputy first minister John Swinney are among those not to be retained.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty ImagesNicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty Images

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman is reported to have handed over some messages.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “These bombshell revelations call into question what the SNP government is trying to hide. Humza Yousaf said his government would co-operate fully with the Covid inquiries, but this promise has been left in tatters.”

The Scotsman has asked the Scottish Government to clarify why the messages no longer exist, and when they were deleted.

Pressed for clarity, a spokeswoman for Ms Sturgeon said: “Nicola will continue to provide all information requested by the inquiry that she holds and will continue to cooperate fully with both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries. She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry – running to around 200 pages – and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s legal team has said it believes the “majority” of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic “have not been retained”.

As part of the inquiry, key decision makers – including ministers, former ministers and senior civil servants – have been asked to disclose communications, including those through informal channels such as Meta-owned WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams or Signal.

Mr Yousaf previously ordered an investigation by Scotland’s Solicitor General after Jamie Dawson KC – the lead counsel in the Scotland module of the inquiry – told a hearing on Thursday that the Scottish Government has not yet handed over messages.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a note to the inquiry from Mr Dawson and its legal team – published on Thursday evening – said it understands the majority of messages may have been deleted.

The note said: “Given the potential significance of any such material, and in order to provide a clearer statement of the position, the Scottish Government has been asked to provide a full update on its position and that of all relevant Scottish Government witnesses as regards to their use of WhatsApps and their current availability for disclosure.

“It is currently understood that although WhatsApps appear to have been used to send messages relating to and surrounding key decisions by some members of Scottish Government, the majority of the messages have not been retained by witnesses.”

Related topics:Nicola SturgeonHumza YousafScottish GovernmentJohn Swinney
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.