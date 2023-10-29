The UK Covid Inquiry has been told the data no longer exists, it has been reported

Covid-19 WhatsApp messages held by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and other senior figures have been deleted, it has been reported.

The Sunday Mail reported that the UK Covid Inquiry has been told the data no longer exists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Messages held by current First Minister Humza Yousaf and former deputy first minister John Swinney are among those not to be retained.

Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/pool/Getty Images

Former health secretary Jeane Freeman is reported to have handed over some messages.

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said: “These bombshell revelations call into question what the SNP government is trying to hide. Humza Yousaf said his government would co-operate fully with the Covid inquiries, but this promise has been left in tatters.”

The Scotsman has asked the Scottish Government to clarify why the messages no longer exist, and when they were deleted.

Pressed for clarity, a spokeswoman for Ms Sturgeon said: “Nicola will continue to provide all information requested by the inquiry that she holds and will continue to cooperate fully with both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries. She has recently submitted her third written statement to the UK inquiry – running to around 200 pages – and expects to give oral evidence again next year when she will answer all questions put to her.”

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s legal team has said it believes the “majority” of WhatsApp messages shared among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic “have not been retained”.

As part of the inquiry, key decision makers – including ministers, former ministers and senior civil servants – have been asked to disclose communications, including those through informal channels such as Meta-owned WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams or Signal.

Mr Yousaf previously ordered an investigation by Scotland’s Solicitor General after Jamie Dawson KC – the lead counsel in the Scotland module of the inquiry – told a hearing on Thursday that the Scottish Government has not yet handed over messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a note to the inquiry from Mr Dawson and its legal team – published on Thursday evening – said it understands the majority of messages may have been deleted.

The note said: “Given the potential significance of any such material, and in order to provide a clearer statement of the position, the Scottish Government has been asked to provide a full update on its position and that of all relevant Scottish Government witnesses as regards to their use of WhatsApps and their current availability for disclosure.