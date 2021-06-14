Covid Scotland: SNP warning of 'wave of job losses' if furlough not extended

Alison Thewliss MP warned businesses could be forced to make thousands of people redundant after the UK Government’s plans to phase out financial support for businesses and workers begin from July 1, despite continued lockdown restrictions, .

The SNP shadow chancellor said it was crucial that full furlough support at 80 per cent of wages, and the business rates freeze, were extended for as long as is necessary, including until Covid restrictions are fully lifted.

Ms Thewliss said: “The Tory Chancellor must not pull the plug on financial support for businesses and workers before Covid restrictions are lifted, otherwise there will be a wave of job losses across the UK.

MP Alison Thewliss is shadow chancellor for the SNP

"When Rishi Sunak threatened to cut support prematurely last autumn, businesses began laying off workers – and by the time he made an eleventh hour U-turn it was too late for many families who had already lost their jobs and livelihoods.

“The Tories have made the same damaging mistakes repeatedly throughout the pandemic. They must not do it again.

"There must be an immediate U-turn on these Tory cuts before it is too late. Over a year into this pandemic, many businesses are really struggling with debt and rent arrears, and having to pay more wage costs may push them over the brink."

She added: “It is critical that full furlough support at 80 per cent of wages, and the business rates freeze, are extended for as long as is required by each of the devolved nations, including until Covid restrictions are fully lifted.

“Instead of withdrawing support prematurely, the Chancellor should boost funding for the economy with a major fiscal stimulus, of at least £100 billion, to secure an investment-led recovery – like President Biden is doing in the United States.

"The Tories are intent on imposing another round of austerity cuts no matter the cost. It is increasingly clear the only way to keep Scotland safe is to become an independent country, with the full powers needed to secure a strong, fair and equal recovery.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

