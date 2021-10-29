Covid Scotland: Scots travellers to have vaccine status QR codes recognised in Europe from Monday

Signage informing spectators they need to show their vaccine passports to enter the ground before the UEFA Europa League Group G match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday October 18, 2021.

The European Commission confirmed that Scotland and the rest of the UK have been formally adopted into the European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) scheme. The UK is now the 18th ‘third party’ member country of the EU DCC – outside of EU nations.

All Covid status certificates will be recognised across Europe from Monday as the UK joins the EU scheme which provides the means for QR codes to be scanned and verified as being officially issued.The change will open up ease of access for travellers to more than 40 countries covered by the certification scheme. It covers travel to Europe and those countries which, like the UK, are affiliated with the EU DCC.

It will also enable better access to facilities like bars and other venues where this is required in those countries which have chosen to use the EU DCC domestically as a vaccine passport.

Many European countries require proof of vaccination to venues such as cafes and restaurants.

Users of the NHS Covid Status app will have their vaccination status automatically updated when they login. Scots travelling to the EU and countries covered by the scheme who have downloaded a PDF version with QR codes on their mobile device, or anyone who has a printed letter with their Covid status dated before 7 October will need to either download the app or request a new letter.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "Vaccine certification will have a key role to play in helping keep the virus under control as we continue to emerge safely from lockdown restrictions and international travel opens up.

"Due to Brexit we were unfortunately not automatically part of the EU scheme. Adopting it will provide a more comprehensive approach instead of the previous bilateral agreements we had with individual countries and should provide more ease of access for travellers.

"Our vaccine certification app is working well and anyone planning to travel can download their Covid status QR codes again following the 'go live' date of the scheme from Monday November 1st. If you have a letter, you can request another one when you need one for international travel purposes.

"I would urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so through NHS Inform Scotland or by dropping into a local vaccine centre."

In return, all EU DCC member countries will have their full certificates recognised and verifiable in Scotland.

