The First Minister said there is "no time to waste" and it would be "unconscionable" for the Treasury not to start to using its borrowing powers to provide more cash.

Ms Sturgeon previously wrote to Boris Johnson with an urgent plea to bring back furlough schemes in the wake of the alarming spread of Omicron.

She is due to have a call with the Prime Minister later today.

Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The First Minister announced an extra £100 million of funding for businesses earlier this week.

At a coronavirus briefing, she confirmed £66m of this will go to the hospitality sector, £8m to the food and drink supply chain, £20m to the culture sector, £3m to the wedding sector, and £3m to the "worst affected parts of tourism".

Ms Sturgeon said this support was "significant" but conceded it would not "fully compensate these sectors for the impact they're suffering right now".

She said: "The UK Government has to get its finger out. It has to step up and it has to provide this support."

She said people in England are also changing their behaviour as a result of the new variant, which will have an impact on hospitality.

Ms Sturgeon said Chancellor Rishi Sundak should have "no other job today than to get in place the financial support mechanisms that help hospitality, culture and the wider economy as we go through this next difficult phase".

In a letter to the Prime Minister yesterday, Ms Sturgeon said: "We must not sleepwalk into an emergency that for both health and business will be much greater as a result of inaction than it will be if we act firmly and strongly now."

She said the return of restrictions on "higher risk settings" - thought to include pubs, nightclubs, larger concerts and football matches - "may now be unavoidable".

Colin Smith, chief executive of the Scottish Wholesale Association, said: “We’re delighted that the Scottish Government have acted so swiftly to support wholesale.

“We are now working with the Scottish Government on the design of the fund which we expect will run in January once businesses have a better understanding of the impact.

"There will also be support for businesses to repurpose and redistribute unsold stock to community organisations.

“This new funding recognises the immediate hardship being felt by wholesale businesses as their hospitality, leisure and tourism sector customers cancel orders.

“This is traditionally the busiest time of the year and Scotland’s wholesalers were looking forward to a successful Christmas trading period to begin the process of recovery after 20 months which have devastated the industry.

"Some wholesalers are holding even more stock than usual as a result of the difficulties experienced in the food supply chain in recent months and they are sitting on significant debt which needs to be repaid soon.

“Our members, most of whom are SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises], are now facing the horrendous prospect of further lockdowns.