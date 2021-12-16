The First Minister warned the country “must not sleepwalk into an emergency” amid widespread fears over the spread of coronavirus.

It comes after Scots were urged to limit socialising to three households ahead of Christmas, while businesses will be told to bring back physical distancing.

Nicola Sturgeon is seeking urgent talks with Boris Johnson

Ms Sturgeon has criticised the UK Treasury for failing to offer adequate support for businesses.

In a statement to MSPs in Holyrood, she said: “The fact is business now needs the type and scale of financial support that was available earlier in the pandemic.

"However, there are simply no mechanisms available to the devolved administrations to trigger the scale of finance needed to support such schemes.

"We need the UK Government to act urgently, and in the same way some other countries are already doing.”

She added: “This now needs the urgent engagement of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

"We must not sleepwalk into an emergency that for both health and business, will be much greater as a result of inaction than it will be if we act firmly and strongly now.

"I’ve therefore written to the Prime Minister this morning appealing to him to put the necessary support schemes in place.