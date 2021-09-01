Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon announces vaccine passports for nightclubs and events of 10,000 people

Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped the Scottish Parliament would support her proposals next week.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament she said the vaccine passports would be introduced later this month, “once all adults have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would be required for nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events of more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people and any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the introduction of vaccine passports for some events

She said while these businesses and events mattered to “our economy, and to our cultural and social life” they were not "essential services.”

She added: “The nature of them, which involves bringing many people together in relatively small areas does mean that, despite their very best efforts, they can contribute significantly to the spread of the virus.

“By ensuring that people entering these settings are fully vaccinated, we would be taking a proportionate step to help make these settings safer for everyone attending and, by extension, for all of us.”

Ms Sturgeon revealed the plan after reporting 6,170 new positive Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with 629 people in hospital with the virus – 44 more than yesterday – and 59 people in intensive care, up by five.

A further nine deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours, which takes the total number of deaths registered, under the daily definition, to 8,127.

She also urged people to do their “civic duty” and continue getting vaccinated “to keep ourselves and others safe.”

She added: “In recent months there has been a lot of discussion about vaccine certification and, as I have indicated before, the government has been considering very carefully whether – notwithstanding the understandable equity and ethical concerns – vaccine certification could in some settings help protect public health, reduce the necessity for any further restrictions, and also boost vaccine take up.

“The Scottish Government has made it clear that we do not believe that vaccination certification should ever be a requirement for any key services or in settings where people have no choice over attendance – for example, public transport, education, access to medical services or shops. We continue to hold to that position.

“But we do consider that a limited use of vaccine certification could help to control the spread of the virus, as we head into the autumn and winter.

“For any decision of this nature to have an impact before winter, we would have to take and implement it quickly. However, I recognise that it is a significant decision so, in my view, it should be expressly authorised by Parliament.”

She said that Holyrood should have a full debate and vote on the issue next week, and set out the proposals.

“We do not currently consider it appropriate to introduce certification for the hospitality industry as a whole, and hope that it will not be necessary to do so. However, we will be keeping that under review,” she said.

“We are also very aware of the need to take account of people who – for good reason – cannot get fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine. So for example we envisage that children and people with particular medical conditions would be exempt.

“However we consider that to help protect individuals and the country as a whole and reduce the risk of further restrictions being necessary, those over 18 years old, who are eligible for vaccination, should be required to show they have received both doses of the vaccine before entry to the premises and events I mentioned earlier.”

She said from Friday the government would also provide a QR code as well as paper proof of vaccination.

"This means you will also be able to download a copy of your vaccination record to keep on your phone or print off instantly. The introduction of Covid certificates is a significant move, and not one we would ever take lightly. That is why I believe it should have parliamentary approval in advance.”

She said similar steps were being taken by the UK Government while France, Italy and Ireland had already introduced certification.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.