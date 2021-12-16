Deacon Blue have postponed the last two shows of their tour over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

Lead singer Ricky Ross confirmed the news on social media saying he was disappointed that “authorities” had not made an announcement on concerts given the rise of the Omicron variant.

The band were due to play the final two shows of their tour in Aberdeen on Saturday and Glasgow on Sunday.

The Scottish Government has issued advice urging people to limit social gatherings to three households but stopped short of new legal restrictions on live event numbers.

From Friday, however, hospitality will be required to reintroduce measures such as physical distancing used at the start of the pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, Ross said: “Folks: We’re disappointed authorities didn’t make any decision regarding live concerts in the wake of Omicron spread.