Covid Scotland: John Swinney defends Scottish Government's use of emergency powers during pandemic

Speaking to Holyrood’s Delegated Powers and Law Reform Committee, Mr Swinney said he “did not recognise” a problem with the government’s use of the legislation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

MSP Graham Simpson pointed out that the “made affirmative procedure” had been used nine times before 20 March 2020 and 132 times since then, with the vast majority of those used for Covid-related regulations and claimed that it meant laws could be made “with the flick of a ministerial pen”.

Craig Hoy, who also sits on the committee, said that the use of the power could be perceived to be “an example of the government getting into bad lawmaking habits here where regulations are published too late and with undue scrutiny”.

Anything which comes into law through the made affirmative procedure needs to be approved by the Scottish Parliament within 28 days retrospectively.

Mr Swinney described their criticisms as a "ludicrous line of argument”.

He pointed out that pre-March 2020, the Scottish Parliament had never faced a global pandemic and said the made affirmative procedures, when have given the green light to controversial measures such as the introduction of vaccine passports, were required “because of the necessity of acting quickly and swiftly in a public health emergency.”

However, in a statement to the committee he said that he recognised concerns expressed over the use of the power and said that the government would not use the procedure as a normal approach to legislation.

Mr Simpson said: “You've been ramming through laws at breakneck speed with little to no oversight. And in my view, that is an affront to democracy. When retrospectively, the laws do eventually come before Parliament, there's very little debate and there's no procedure actually in this Parliament for a proper debate. So I think that's all that's very unsatisfactory.”

He added: “One of the issues that we've addressed while we've been taking evidence, is the reality that in order for the made affirmative procedure to be used, all that needs to happen is that a minister – it could be Mr Swinney himself – decides that something is urgent. They don't need to justify that, they don't need to come to Parliament and say why they think it's urgent. They just need to, in their own head, decide this is urgent, and with a flick of a ministerial pen, something becomes law.

“Parliament does get a vote, but it's only after the law has come into effect. And my view my view is that's the wrong way round. I think a lot of the time now, we could we could be using different procedures. It doesn't always have to be made affirmative."

Mr Swinney said Mr Simpson’s description of the use of the powers was a “ludicrous narrative”.

"Broadly, convenor, I don’t recognise the problem,” he said. "If parliament doesn’t like it, it doesn’t have to approve it.”

He added: “The idea that this government is not under scrutiny on Covid is just ludicrous.”

Under affirmative procedures, legislation has to be laid for 54 days.

Mr Swinney said: “In the circumstances where urgent action is required, we cannot wait 54 days to do that. If the choice is between a made affirmative procedure that enables us to act urgently to protect public health and an affirmative procedure which takes 54 days, I'm afraid I'm going to come down on the side of made affirmative. because the decisions the government have had to arrive at have been decision which have a material impact on the protection of life an limb and the timescales that are normally associated with affirmative regulations frankly don’t allow for that.”

He said that he would be open to looking how the regulations “could be enhanced”, but warned that Mr Hoy’s suggestion that all emergency legislation could be put before parliament for fifteen minutes would be seen as “tokenism”.

He added: "It's a feature that should not be used in the ordinary way of life. But when you're dealing with a global pandemic, with very serious material threats to the life of individuals of our citizens I’m afraid we have to act.”

