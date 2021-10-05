Covid Scotland: Health watchdog failed to follow own guidance around Nike Conference outbreak

Official guidance for making recommendations about public health incidents was not followed by Public Health Scotland

Public Health Scotland officials said no “hot debrief”, a key component of the watchdog’s immediate response to public health incidents, took place following the outbreak at the conference in February 2020.

The Covid-19 outbreak was not disclosed by the Scottish Government initially due to patient confidentiality concerns, but the details were later revealed in a BBC Scotland documentary.

Around 25 cases were traced to the conference, with eight in Scotland, but the country’s first official case was not recorded until March 1, five days after the conference.

The failure to undertake a “hot debrief” meant no formal recommendations were made to ministers or councils about how to improve the handling of coronavirus outbreaks based on lessons learned from the outbreak.

The lack of a “hot debrief” also raises questions as to whether the then health secretary, Jeane Freeman, misled Holyrood when she said a full report would be published within three to six months of a debrief which never took place.

PHS guidance states that a “hot debrief” is considered necessary after any public health incident in Scotland which is considered to have any local or national impact.

The document asks officials to detail the incident, ask what went well and what did not go well, and note any lessons learned.

Guidance states it should be completed “as soon as possible” following the end of an incident before a full report from the incident management team (IMT), which is a more detailed and comprehensive document, is produced.

However, in response to a freedom of information request, PHS admitted a “specific hot debrief did not take place” for the Nike Conference outbreak, adding that “no formal recommendations from the IMT are available”.

Jeane Freeman, the SNP’s health secretary at the time, told Holyrood in an answer to a written question in March that the IMT report would be produced “in due course” and within “three to six months of the debrief”.

When asked in August, the Scottish Government refused to state when the debrief had taken place.

In their FOI response, officials blame the impact of the pandemic on the delay to the publication of the full IMT report.

It also cited a single email from PHS officials as evidence the report was planned for publication.

The email, sent in February 2021, does not give a date for publication or state it will be made public.

It states: “While I remember, can you, [redacted], and I chat about a write-up of the Nike conference Covid outbreak as a component of an incident management team report next week please?”

IMT reports are intended to help public health officials learn lessons about how outbreaks were handled and provide recommendations to key public bodies such as health boards, government, and international partners on how to act in future.

Public Health Scotland said the full IMT report would be published today.

The Scottish Government was also contacted for comment.

