Covid Scotland: Face-to-face GP consultations to be restored as priority as £1 billion to be invested in healthcare recovery plan

Face to face GP consultations will be restored as a priority, while £23 million will be put into transforming urgent care and investment in National Treatment Centres will be increased to more than £400 million, contributing to delivery of over 40,000 additional elective surgeries and procedures per year. A further £130 million will be put into treating and detecting cancer.

Meanwhile, £8 million will be invested in mental health care for healthcare workers, while at least 10 per cent of frontline health spending will be dedicated to mental health, and recruiting 320 additional Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) workers.

Mental health support for healthcare workers is included in the plan.

Details of the investment is published its NHS Recovery Plan, committing more than £1 billion of targeted investment for the recovery and renewal of Scotland’s health service. It sets out key actions for the next five years to help address backlogs in healthcare and increase capacity by at least 10.

The plan outlines a range of reforms across primary and acute NHS services to help recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spending in primary care is to be increased by 25 per cent with support for GPs, community pharmacists, dentists and optometrists.

To reduce waiting for diagnostic tests, £29 million will be invested, with ministers saying this should allow 78,000 more procedures to be carried out this year alone, with this rising to 90,000 more tests each year from 2025-26.

Plans are also being put in place to recruit thousands more staff, with £11 million being spent on national and international campaigns aimed at taking on 1,500 staff for national treatment centres, as well as 1,000 mental health link workers in the community and 800 additional GPs.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was joined by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to launch the NHS Recovery Plan during a visit to the new national Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD) which will play a key role in supporting improvements in outpatient and inpatient capacity as well as diagnostics.

She said: “This Plan will drive the recovery of our NHS, not just to its pre-pandemic level but beyond.

“As we maintain our resilience against COVID-19 and other pressures, the Scottish Government is providing targeted investment to increase capacity, reform the system and ultimately get everyone the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

“Tackling the backlog of care is essential and will be a priority. But we want to go further than that and deliver an NHS that is innovative, sustainable and stronger than ever before.”

