Covid Scotland: Assurances given over booster roll-out after Valneva contract pulled

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said the Scottish Government would work with the company to ensure the future of Valneva’s UK base in Livingston, West Lothian, which is currently being expanded.

The UK Government has scrapped its agreement with the French pharmaceutical company.

A view of the Valneva vaccine factory in Livingston. Picture: SWNS

Livingston MP Hannah Bardell said she was “incredibly disappointed” at the confirmation and stressed she had tabled an urgent question in Westminster for Monday afternoon.

She said: “Incredibly disappointed to read this, will be working with Valneva – who have worked tirelessly on this vaccine – and will raise urgently with the UK Government.”

Around 100 million doses of the company’s vaccine, which is the only vaccine in trials which uses the whole virus in an inactivated, adjuvanted state, were put on order after the UK increased its request by 40 million in February. Valneva, which has around 700 employees worldwide, recently advertised for 200 new jobs at its Livingston plant.

The UK Government served notice over allegations of a breach of the agreement, but the firm said it “strenuously” denies the allegations.

Mr Yousaf said on Twitter: “UK Govt's decision to terminate Valneva contract clearly concerning for local workforce in Livingston. We will work with the company to seek assurances about the future of the facility. For assurance, we have enough vaccine supply for our future programme, including boosters.”

The 100 million doses on order put Valneva at the top of the UK Government’s table in terms of vaccine supplies, alongside the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

In a statement, Valneva said: “Valneva has worked tirelessly and to its best efforts on the collaboration with HMG, including investing significant resources and effort to respond to HMG’s requests for variant-derived vaccines.

"Valneva continues to be committed to the development of VLA2001 and will increase its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic.”

The vaccine is in phase three clinical trials, but Valneva said it hoped it could be ready for approval by the end of this year.

