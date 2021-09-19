Covid Scotland: Ambulance waiting times will ‘worsen across Scotland’ without investment

The demand and capacity review undertaken by the service and obtained by the Scottish Liberal Democrats through Freedom of Information legislation has been revealed after the Scottish Government asked the British Army to provide military support to help deal with the pressure in the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS).

Nicola Sturgeon was also pressed last week in Holyrood around one patient who died after a 40-hour wait for an ambulance.

The document includes a projection that lower risk patients in Edinburgh and Glasgow would wait almost an hour and a half for an ambulance should there be a lack of investment.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said investment is needed to ensure ambulance waiting times don't worsen.

Reacting to the figures in the ambulance service report, Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Lib Dems, said it was up to the SNP to find a solution to the problems faced by the emergency service and the long waits should “haunt” ministers.

He said: “These projections from the ambulance service should result in an immediate and transformational injection of resource and capacity. And yet in the last week, the health secretary has attempted to pin the blame anywhere else.

“The stories of excruciating and sometimes fatal waits should haunt every member of this Scottish Government. They are a symptom of an overrun and understaffed ambulance service, ignored for too long by a government putting priorities elsewhere.

“They are not the result of a pandemic, and are certainly not the fault of members of the public who call for emergency care in desperation and with nowhere else to turn. This is a problem of the government’s own making, and it is theirs to fix. Time is up on their excuses."

The SAS summary document sets out four different options for dealing with demand expected for 2022.

One option – deemed the highest risk to the service – details how, without further investment, waiting times would continue to worsen.

It warns “status quo” would mean that just 59 per cent of patients with life-threatening conditions would be reached within eight minutes, well below the target of 75 per cent.

Lower risk patients in NHS Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde would face an 82-minute average wait – the review states.

The document goes on to recommend additional investment of more than 450 ‘whole time equivalent’ employees and further internal changes to how the ambulance service operates to avoid waiting times deteriorating further.

Responding, the Scottish Ambulance Service said it was “pleased" the Scottish Government had agreed to fund that level of investment to the service.

A spokesperson said: “Our Demand and Capacity review looked at current versus predicted demand and how many staff and vehicles we'd need to meet those projections. Four options were submitted to the Scottish Government and we are pleased that they agreed to option four, our preferred option.

“It is currently being actioned on a phased basis with the aim of increasing resourcing by 458 frontline staff and we have welcomed £20 million investment from the Scottish Government for the first two years of this programme.”

Despite the increased pressure on the government, no ministers appeared on the weekly politics discussion show on the BBC, the Sunday Show, with the Scottish Conservatives criticising the government for being “in hiding”.

Stephen Kerr, the Tory chief whip, said it was “scandalous” the party had “put up another wall of silence”.

He said: “At a time when the NHS and Scottish Ambulance Service are at breaking point, Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers have gone into hiding in the hope things will suddenly get better.

“People are needlessly dying because of the SNP’s failings yet they can’t even bring themselves to address the public on what is being done to alleviate the situation.”

This was rejected as “false” by the government, who said ministers had been working “around the clock” to keep the public informed.

A spokesperson said: “Ministers and clinicians have spoken to the media almost every day last week - the Health Secretary was interviewed on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and today (Sunday), the First Minister addressed Parliament on Thursday and the National Clinical Director was interviewed on Thursday and Friday.”

