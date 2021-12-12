Covid Scotland: All adults to be offered booster jab by end of the year

Every adult in Scotland will be offered a booster jag by the end of the year.

Ms Sturgeon said that appointments would open to over 30s from tomorrow and to all over-18s later in the week as the government pledged to increase the pace of its booster rollout.

However, she warned that the rapid spread of Omicron could mean further restrictions would still be necessary, even with a fast acceleration of the booster campaign. The Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday, when any further restrictions will be discussed.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to bring the deadline for booster vaccinations forward to the end of December in England too and said Westminster would support the devolved nations to do the same.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I can confirm that urgent work is underway to further accelerate roll out of the booster vaccination programme in Scotland.

“Scotland already has the highest proportion of the over 12 population protected with booster or third doses of all the UK nations. Now, however, urgent efforts are being made to step up the pace even further with the aim of offering a booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible.

She added: “Getting booster jags into people’s arms as quickly as possible is essential given what we now know about Omicron and the importance of boosters in ensuring maximum protection against the new variant.

“Given the expected volume of cases in the weeks ahead, however, it is also possible that further, proportionate protective measures or advice will be necessary. This is true even if Omicron proves to be slightly less severe than Delta.

“The number of cases will still put significant pressure on the NHS and the economy. The government will therefore consider the latest data tomorrow ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday and I will set out any decisions to parliament later that day.”

