Moving now onto wearing face masks.

Prof Sridhar said: “We debated for too long on ‘do masks work?’, instead of showing they come from clinical settings and construction sites where they do work.

“That became a sticking point, wanting to have a standard of evidence that was high rather than saying people want to know how to protect themselves.

“There wasn’t enough masks for doctors so how could we recommend to the public to wear them when doctors on wards couldn’t access the appropriate kit they needed?

“We need to acknowledge more that some people don’t like wearing masks because they see it as an infringement of their freedom, and for children they need to see faces.

“Those views are very important to have here, but that’s a separate question to ‘do masks work?’, and more ‘are they an appropriate intervention?’

“If we had moved to that we could have had a more helpful debate, rather than having those who are pro-maks saying those not wearing masks were selfish, and those not wearing masks saying they don’t work.