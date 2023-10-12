Councillor resigns SNP membership over 'racism' row after Humza Yousaf labels 'New Scot' comment 'unacceptable'

An SNP councillor in Aberdeen was accused of racism by a Scottish Labour councillor.

Labour councillor Deena Tissera

An SNP councillor accused of making a racist comment has resigned her membership after Humza Yousaf labelled her language “unacceptable”.

The row erupted after SNP councillor Cllr Kairin van Sweeden used the phrase “new Scot” during a debate and suggested that her Scottish Labour colleague, Cllr Deena Tissera did not know about the bedroom tax.

Mr Yousaf was urged to suspend the councillor, with Cllr Tissera stating she would contact the Ethical Standards Commissioner which adjudicates on complaints against councillors.

He said the comments were “unacceptable” and demonstrated “unconscious bias and discrimination”.

The SNP later confirmed Cllr van Sweeden had “stepped back” from her SNP membership and had referred herself to the Standards Commission.

A spokesperson said: "Cllr van Sweeden has taken the decision to refer herself to the Standards Commission and requested the SNP National Secretary investigate comments she made during yesterday's council meeting, which she immediately and unreservedly apologised for.

"Whilst those processes are underway, she has stepped back from her SNP party membership.”

‘New Scot’ is most commonly used positively to describe to welcome those who have arrived into Scotland as immigrants and is not generally considered a slur.

It is used in Scottish Government literature to refer to those moving to Scotland for work as well as refugees and asylum seekers.

However, Cllr Kairin van Sweeden used it in the context of suggesting Cllr Tissera “had just come off the boat”, the Scottish Labour representative claimed, accusing the SNP councillor of racism.

During a meeting of the council on Wednesday, Cllr van Sweeden said: “Cllr Tissera’s point about austerity – I realise as a ‘new Scot’ Cllr Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations that the SNP government have had to put in over the years that they have been in power.

"For example the bedroom tax, maybe you’re not aware of the bedroom tax but that started a long time ago, so please do not tell us that we are causing austerity.”

Cllr Tissera responded: “I would like to be respected and I do not appreciate those comments.

"I have taken the life in the UK test to become a citizen and I probably know more than you do.”

In a letter sent to the First Minister and SNP chief executive, Murray Foote, urging him to suspend Cllr van Sweeden, Cllr Tissera said the comments “shocked me and shocked the council”.

She added: “The innuendo of her comments were that I had just come off the boat and as a new Scot -her words not mine- I am not as Scottish as others and I did not understand Scotland like her and the SNP group, this being despite the SNP council leader being of French dissent and myself holding a United Kingdom passport.

“As a Labour Councillor we will disagree on policy but I hope and trust we don’t disagree on calling out racism. First Minister, it is incumbent upon us to stand together against racism and as such, I call on you to act in this matter and act by suspending councillor van Sweeden.

“I do want to say in defence of the SNP at Aberdeen City Council, the council leader Councillor Allard, did apologise for his councillor’s comment and did apologise on behalf of the SNP group.

“I trust you will act quickly and decisively on this matter because Scotland demands nothing less.”

Cllr van Sweeden later apologised for her use of “clumsy” language.

She said: "I unreservedly apologise for the clumsy language I used in the chamber and the offence it caused.

"It could not be further from the values I hold."

Humza Yousaf said the comments were “unacceptable”, adding Cllr van Sweeden was “right to apologise”.

He added: “In fact, I also want to apologise to councillor Tissera who was on the receiving end of that comment.

“There will now be a process around a potential disciplinary. I’ll not interfere in that process.”

Referencing Ms Van Sweeden’s apology, he said: “It wasn’t just clumsy. It speaks to the unconscious bias and discrimination that people hold and we all have to challenge ourselves – we all have it – but we have to challenge ourselves about it.